We are not facing a military parade – Yemenat News website

The day before yesterday I wrote the following: (In bold and red

Yemen is the place where these events develop in Palestine, which will put it in front of the most dangerous decision required of any other place in the entire region. I have a real fear of the limited political experience of those who will bear the burden of making this decision.

..And today I declare more

.. This war involves the greatest forces of evil in the world, and it is not a military parade by Abu Al-Yamamah.

.. If everyone were to enter it, then in the name of God, we will follow their path. As for taking individual steps, our situation is not possible for that.

.. Any involvement in the war will mostly be in the air, and we have no ability to protect our civilians.

.. We have no land borders with any of the evil forces so that we can march and join forces with them.

.. We do not have a missile capability capable of reaching the entity or any of the evil countries with the intensity necessary for such a war.

.. Making decisions requires calculations for civilians, or our calculations will be incorrect, and the forces of evil do not refrain from any sin, and this is known in advance.

.. Either work that has a reasonable feasibility in which everyone will engage, with Iran at the forefront, or we must support within the limits of our ability with solidarity and available logistical support and whatever else is possible, towards providing fighters if asked of us, and God does not burden a soul with more than it can bear.

(It was communicated to us the possibility of action towards Bab al-Mandab in accordance with appropriate political, diplomatic and media arrangements, with organized action covered by stopping the massacres against civilians in Gaza as the first and only address, and with escalated action in a public and advance warning and with announced dates, in order to pressure those affected to intervene to stop the massacres against civilians.)

