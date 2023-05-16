“We are not going to allow that to continue happening”

The Avenida Circunvalar that passes through the commune 18 of Cali once again became the favorite place for the so-called “illegal piques”.

These illegal scenarios returned to this sector of the city, once again flooding the community in this sector with chaos and fear.

Faced with this situation that the capital of the Valley suffers on repeated occasions, the Secretary of Security and Justice, Jimmy Dranguet, stated the following:

“We already have an operation in this regard. Some unaware citizens continue to affect the tranquility and coexistence with the piques on Avenida Circunvalar. We have already organized the operations with the Commander of the Metropolitan Police. We are not going to allow this to continue to happen and to continue affecting the coexistence of the citizens of commune 18”, the official emphasized.

“We are going to dismantle these piques, stunts and these risky situations that the citizens are carrying out. Yesterday a reaction was sent, it was controlled, but we are going to anticipate so that these complex situations do not occur again in the extension of the ring road ”, closed Dranguet.

Comments