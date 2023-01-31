Home News “We are not going to ban platforms”: MinTransporte
The Ministry of Transport pointed out that there will be a work table with the drivers’ union and representatives of Apps.

Alianza In, a union of transport applications, yesterday turned on the alerts after warning of the bill that would have serious consequences on digital mobility platforms, to the point of being prohibited.

“It is the task of the Ministry of Transportation to ensure that the transportation service is always provided based on the legality and protection of users, guaranteeing safety, well-being, coverage and, above all, full compliance with the Law,” said MinTransporte.

Faced with this situation, Guillermo Reyes commented on W Radio that they do not intend to end the platforms but rather seek their formalization.

This Wednesday afternoon, he will meet at a work table with the union of drivers and representatives of Apps, to advance in the construction stage of the bill on the sanctioning regime for transport, which will be brought to the Congress of the Republic.

