Once again, the president of the Community Action Board of the Chiriquí neighborhood, Mayerlis Camelo Oñate, is in the crosshairs of criminals due to a threat they made against her last Saturday.

The community spokeswoman left her place of residence to a supermarket in the downtown area and then to the Alfonso López square to enjoy the Vallenato Festival’s professional accordion player contest, where she received a message on her cell phone.

In the message they invited Camelo Oñate to leave the Chiriquí neighborhood or else she would be dead at dawn. Likewise, she was sentenced, telling her that: “We are not going to let you pass.”

Anonymous intimidation worries the community leader who goes out to work or run errands every day.

“This is the first time I have received a message of this magnitude. Previously they made threats to me by telephone, they called me to tell me to withdraw from the defense of the invaded lots”, said Camelo Oñate.

Thus, he brought the case to the attention of the National Police, but the uniformed officers only produced a document to deliver it to the National Protection Unit, UNP.

“The Police come by every day to give me a magazine. I have a lot of things to do, my work and I organize the fields, but I haven’t been able to these days”, added Camelo.

Mayerlis Camelo Oñate is known for the staunch defense that she has led in the recovery of the cession areas of the Chiriquí neighborhood, invaded by people outside the sector with the complicity of a resident of the neighborhood.

The president of the Community Action Board of the Villa Haydith neighborhood, Alfonso Medina, had the same struggle, assassinated with a firearm by a hitman in events recorded on the night of April 10.

“Why hasn’t the administration carried out the eviction in those areas, why hasn’t it restored peace of mind to the community, including me, why do these people still walk around here if they aren’t from here, they just came to occupy these spaces, nothing more”, pointed out Camelo.

The cession areas of the Villa Haydith and Chiriquí neighborhoods were invaded by a group of people dedicated, apparently, to the theft of public properties to sell them for millions of pesos.

EL PILÓN learned from judicial sources that several of these people have been identified by the Prosecutor’s Office. However, the Municipal Mayor’s Office has not yet managed the eviction of the land.