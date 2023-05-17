Home » “We are not going to stop until we capture those responsible for the vile murder of the agent”
News

“We are not going to stop until we capture those responsible for the vile murder of the agent”

by admin
“We are not going to stop until we capture those responsible for the vile murder of the agent”

After the murder of agent Maximino Antonio Vásquez Rodríguez, in Nueva Concepción Chalatenango, President Nayib Bukele ordered the installation of a security fence in the area, to find the whereabouts of those responsible for assassinating the hero.

“Know that we are not going to stop until each one of those responsible for this vile murder is captured and this criminal structure is completely dismantled,” the official warned.

More than 5,000 elements of the Armed Forces and 500 police officers have been deployed in the place.

Yesterday, the authorities reported the capture of one of those responsible. “They will pay dearly for the murder of our hero,” said the Salvadoran president, who has declared war on the gangs.

See also  Man killed by his wife and children, one of the boys at the investigating judge: "It was a nightmare at home"

You may also like

Palestine: The world must stop settlement activity in...

Could the waters of municipalities in the Valley...

Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, more flooding during the...

Pharos iBio, submits a securities report… July Listed...

Dosquebradas guarantees compliance with the norm for territorial...

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy