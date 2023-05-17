“We are not going to stop until we capture those responsible for the vile murder of the agent”

After the murder of agent Maximino Antonio Vásquez Rodríguez, in Nueva Concepción Chalatenango, President Nayib Bukele ordered the installation of a security fence in the area, to find the whereabouts of those responsible for assassinating the hero.

“Know that we are not going to stop until each one of those responsible for this vile murder is captured and this criminal structure is completely dismantled,” the official warned.

More than 5,000 elements of the Armed Forces and 500 police officers have been deployed in the place.

Yesterday, the authorities reported the capture of one of those responsible. “They will pay dearly for the murder of our hero,” said the Salvadoran president, who has declared war on the gangs.