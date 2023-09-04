“We are not going to tolerate any murderer”: Gustavo Villatoro

After the immediate capture of the subjects responsible for two homicides this Sunday, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Gustavo Villatoro, affirmed that they would not tolerate these actions against the Salvadoran people.

“We are not going to tolerate any murderer, the full force of the State will fall on anyone who attempts the life of another Salvadoran,” said the official.

We are not going to tolerate any murderer, the full force of the State will fall on anyone who attempts the life of another Salvadoran. On this day, two homicides have been reported, of which, thanks to the effective work of our @PNCSVWe already have the capture of those responsible.… pic.twitter.com/UwgMRr1xFE — Gustavo Villatoro 🇸🇻 (@Vi11atoro) September 4, 2023

According to the head of Justice, Carlos Ernesto Miranda López, alias “Palanquera”, is the culprit of the murder in San Juan Nonualco, La Paz. In this incident, the now deceased caused a traffic accident and injured three people who were taken to a hospital. After the mishap, the prisoner approached the scene and shot the victim several times.

The second subject captured is Nelson Alfaro, who would have attacked a person in the center of San Salvador, who later died in a hospital due to his injuries.

“Understand that no criminal will escape justice, they will be subjected and will pay with decades in jail, those times of impunity in homicides are over,” he said.

