The project of the National Government “Veredales Paths for Peace”, headed by the president, Gustavo Petro, seeks to move the rural areas and territories of Cauca forward.

César Holguín Camayo, indigenous leader who carries out this great project based on adapting the tertiary roads of the beautiful Department of Cauca, spoke with Diario Occidente.

In this interesting dialogue, César maintained that the productive projects and everything related to the Cauca environments have not been able to evolve due to the poor state in which these roads are found.

Achieving Peace also means remembering again and returning to the countryside, so that these 27 paved kilometers benefit three Municipalities that make up three ethnic groups; the indigenous, the peasants and the Afro-descendants, and with this, Peace is also being generated.

Who is Cesar Holguin?

“César Holguín was born in a village in Santander de Quilichao. I am part of the reservations, I was an authority, I have also been a health coordinator in my reservations and I have worked with various communities such as Afro, peasant and indigenous”.

What are Community Pathways for Peace and how do you come to work with this issue?

“This is something that comes with the National Government headed by President Gustavo Petro, his Vice President and the President of the Senate who have given this opportunity to our region, which used to be called neighborhood roads and is now called Roads for Peace. And that has given us an advance where the communities can acquire their own adjustments directly from the Community Action boards with the Ministry or with Invías”.

Where has it been developed in the case of Cauca and how much has been done?

“A month ago we already established 27 kilometers that benefit three Municipalities: Toribio, Caloto and Santander de Quilichao. We are the first nationally to establish 27 kilometers. In Bogota we were 80 people from the three ethnic groups filing the project in Invías, generating a historic event at the national level, being the first time that this number of people attended to file”.

In relation to the contribution of the Government, how does the program work?

“The great advantage that you have is that the resource reaches the Community Action Board directly and the resource is all subsidized by the National Government because we have been meeting with the mayors and governors and they do not have the resource for themselves or for sewage ; So it has been up to the Government itself to subsidize this so that the benefits reach the communities.”

How do you determine those areas in which you are going to invest?

“What is sought is the improvement of a good life and a good feeling in our communities. People are very happy because in the summer time, well, it is affordable to enter. But in the winter season it is very hard and our communities suffer to get their products out. One of the most chronic inconveniences that we suffer with this situation is the transfer and evacuation of our patients, it is something very hard because several have died on the road, since in winter the state of the roads becomes impossible to travel, for that reason With these roads we hope that the conditions of the surroundings of our communities will improve and evolve”.

Are they roads that are going to connect between sidewalks or with the urban area that are planned to be paved?

“Yeah. They will communicate between sidewalks and part of the urban area. Another very important aspect that we are strengthening is that of agriculture, our people want to return to the fields. For this, we seek to change illicit crops for legal ones”.

“We must all do our bit to achieve Total Peace, both the National Government and the private sector, whom I invite to join international aid for this great proposal with the aim of achieving peace.”

How is it done to be able to present the projects to be made viable?

“You have to present the topographic studies, attach the documents of the Community Action Board and file them in Invías, and obviously in this country you have to have the support of a politician or a person who accompanies you in that process, as it is in this For a moment, the President of the Senate and the president, Gustavo Petro, is also present, placing this grain of sand in our department”.

What phase of the project are you in?

“The advantage that has already been filed and the legal thing has passed. This means that all the documentation that was generated is viable. It is a documentation that is up to date. We are waiting for the Community Action Boards to draw up their accounts to make the disbursement and the same boards make direct contact with the contractors to carry out the work”.

Are you planning to use the local labor force that exists in that territory?

“Obvious. That is the idea that the contractors use this workforce for these people because that is the main thing. Because that’s how we help as a part of building it so that these people benefit from the work and the community also benefits.”

If approved, would they be the first roads under this modality to be built in the Department of Cauca?

“Yes sir. These 27 kilometers would be the first benefits where a new technology, which surprised me and is very good, is a technology where something different comes from, which takes care of the environment and I like that and which is a technology, where it points to duration and a good future for our communities.”

What areas of these Municipalities are going to be used for this project and how are those 27 kilometers going to be distributed?

“For the Municipality of Toribio there are 5 kilometers that benefit five villages: Huila, there is La Cruz, San Diego, Chimicueto and La Albania. In Caloto Marallón and Caicedo which are 3 kilometers. And Santander de Quilichao has 19 kilometers in the upper part, which is Aurora, also in Quitapereza and Águila, which is an indigenous theme.

“And San Antonio is new to peasants in the panela area. The Afro part is El Arca and San Antonio”.

