“We are summer”: Lots of live music in Braunau and Simbach

The cross-border calendar of events in Braunau and Simbach is packed to the brim: in addition to a lot of live street music, the program includes two street food festivals as well as the international twins meeting and an open-air cinema evening.

Summery flair should be felt in the two sister cities of Braunau and Simbach when around 20 bands perform live on Braunau town square and on Maximilianstraße in Simbach. The first live music street performance is on Thursday, June 8th at 4pm in Simbach and 5.30pm in Braunau. “Cisco Biltre” is playing. On this day, the international twin meeting is also on the program, which OÖN reported. Among other things, they are invited to a morning pint on the church square in Braunau. Two street food festivals are also attracting visitors to both cities this summer – to Simbach on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th June, to Braunau at the beginning of September. Cycling together – across borders – is possible on Sunday, June 18th. On August 12, Braunau’s town square will once again be transformed into a cinema hall, and guests will be invited to an open-air film evening. The format “Geh’ma Braunau-Simbach”, a family adventure day, which is held on September 10th, is new.

There is also a stamp pass this summer: Those who shop or stop off locally can take part in a competition. The main prize is pure gold: a Vienna Philharmonic coin worth around 1,000 euros, provided by the Raiffeisenbank Region Braunau.