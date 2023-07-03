Home » “We are the greatest political force in the history of El Salvador”: Cecilia Rivera
“We are the greatest political force in the history of El Salvador”: Cecilia Rivera

During a meeting of structures and candidates of the Nuevas Ideas party, the deputy and candidate for PARLACEN, Cecilia Rivera, highlighted that the Cyan party is the largest political force in the history of El Salvador.

“We are the largest political force in the history of El Salvador. Under the banner of the big “N” of Nayib Bukele, the best President in the world. We will continue transforming our country with the vision, determination, leadership, and strength of our great President,” Rivera said.

The meeting of party structures and pre-candidates was headed by the President of the Assembly and candidate for deputy, Ernesto Castro.

“We will continue to give governance to President Nayib Bukele, the best President in the world,” added Deputy Cecilia Rivera.

For his part, the pre-candidate for deputy Ernesto Castro stressed in his elocution that Nuevas Ideas and President Nayib Bukele are the greatest political force in the country’s history, which managed to defeat bipartisanship and keeps the traditional parties, which governed, in crisis. the country for more than 30 years and only brought mourning and pain to Salvadoran families.

Let’s keep making history! Today we demonstrate once again the strength of our party, Nuevas Ideas, the largest in the country’s history. We appreciate the work done by our structures”, said Ernesto Castro.

