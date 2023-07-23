We are very close to achieving gender equality: Carolina Gaitán

Carolina Gaitán returns to the stage with the work “Life, because there is only one”. It is a musical monologue written and directed by Johan Velandia, which will be presented on July 28, 29 and 30 at the Delia Zapata National Center for the Arts of the Teatro Colón.

Gaitán will play María, better known as Vida Santiago, a young singer who, in order to become a star, is reborn under a new identity.

Carolina Gaitán was the voice in English and Spanish of one of the characters in “Encanto”, the first Disney film that portrays Colombia. And she has participated in different productions, such as “Las hermanitas Calle”, “Narcos”, “Celia” and “Sin senos sí hay paraíso”, one of the most distributed series in the world and produced by Fox Telecolombia for Telemundo USA.

EL NUEVO SIGLO spoke with the actress to learn more about the monologue to be presented at the Delia Zapata and her career in the artistic world.

EL NUEVO SIGLO: What is this theatrical project about?

CAROLINA GAITAN: The play explores the development of women in the entertainment industry and was inspired by music divas such as Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin. Being a woman and being able to tell the story of another is really being able to live every fiber and every moment of this text. It is the exploration of the truths and lies of the entertainment universe, of what is behind the lives of artists, of what it is to be behind the scenes, everything that is never told. We are going to be telling those stories through boleros, Cuban son and salsa, with a live band of five musicians, with two wonderful dancers and since it is a one-man show, I am the one who tells the story from beginning to end, playing around six different characters.

ENS: We have seen you in different characters, settings and roles, how do you manage to maintain such an active and multifaceted career?

CG: It’s getting into the shoes of many other people. For example, particular and tangible cases like the fact of playing a professional skater, who had never done it before, so I learned to play her and learned to skate professionally. But it has left me much further, the love of Cuba, the love of these Caribbean genres, such as the bolero, the Cuban son and salsa. This has brought me the possibility of generating empathy with other people, of telling stories that perhaps people would never know, of telling biographies and has taught me countless things.

ENS: Last year “Forbes Colombia” magazine listed you as one of the 50 most powerful Colombian women. How did you feel about this recognition?

CG: The magazine made a cover that was a tribute to women and at that time we had just come from representing the country at a gala that is very important for all world cinematography, which were the Oscars. To have had that microphone that day, to have been a Colombian standing in front of the entire Hollywood show representing a country, a Latin identity, I think that’s enough. It is more than the possibility of positively impacting a society and if you have that possibility of doing it, it is wonderful. So that has allowed feminine power to have validity, the power to positively impact society.

ENS: How do you see the role of women in areas that for years have been exclusively for men?

CG: I think we are very close to achieving gender equality. If we talk about the issue of salaries, I think we are 27% away from achieving equality with men. A very courageous job has been done and it seems to me that there is no turning back. We must increasingly promote this possibility of generating not necessarily equality for equality, but a possibility of being ourselves, of exploring and reaching our own version; to be able to exploit ourselves in all our capacities in a positive way to feel very capable like men in all areas. In short, I think that it is something in which we are very close and that we cannot look back. We are all contributing positively and with a lot of work and discipline.

ENS: What does it feel like to perform in an emblematic theater like the Colón?

CG: This for me is like hanging an elephant on top, because it greatly enhances the culture of the country. I believe that the Teatro Colón is the most sacred place, so being behind this production, the show, the press, each one of the details, in some way is to be a producer and it is another level.

ENS: After this staged project, what are your plans for your acting life?

CG: After this season I must return to the United States for a period of six months and one day, because I am a resident. Then I want to return to Colombia, because I love this country, I am more Colombian than the arepa. I have to return to this country to make a movie with Netflix for four weeks, so they will have me here soon.

ENS: What message would you give to the new talents that are rising in Colombia?

CG: It is very important to touch on the subject of social networks and platforms. Wanting to be famous maybe is the purpose of my work. Being famous should not be the purpose behind acting, but to explore human behavior, to generate empathy by telling stories, because fame is very ambiguous, very short, fleeting and very dangerous. So I would tell them that they really allow themselves much more than that, that they look at what is behind the purpose and hopefully they find the reason for things and study it with all the sincerity, drive, discipline and tenacity that is needed to be on this path.

