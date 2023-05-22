“We ask you to vote for Federico Gutiérrez”, Alvaro Uribe

In a speech he gave at the Plaza Minorista in Medellín on the morning of this holiday Monday, the former president showed his support for Gutiérrez.

Fico has yet to formally state whether or not he will run for the position. “We ask the Council to support both Dr. Federico Gutiérrez and our list. Those famous words were pronounced by the former president of Colombia, Alvaro Uribe, this Monday holiday from the Plaza Minorista in Medellín, where he gave a political speech in anticipation of the next local elections in October to elect mayors, governors, deputies and councilors from all over the country. .

We ask the Council to vote for Dr. Federico Gutiérrez and for our list. Commitments: Austerity and transparency Fight against violence and drug addiction Policy to overcome hunger and youth unemployment pic.twitter.com/zg7zwgfpkO — Álvaro Uribe Vélez (@AlvaroUribeVel) May 22, 2023

Federico Gutiérrez, former presidential candidate and former mayor of Medellín, has not yet formally declared his candidacy for his political party. Furthermore, in a recent interview, he hinted that there are high chances of his candidacy. Numerous factions have urged the former presidential candidate to run in the capital city of Antioquia in an effort to reverse the direction of the current administration, which many view as reckless.

Gutiérrez affirmed that the city would be his top priority: “There are many dilemmas here, people tell you, and how are you not going to wait three years to run for president if you already have more than five million votes? It is where I always say that you have to be constant ». As citizens of this city and region, we have a great responsibility to it. Second, with this mayor and this administration I see the catastrophe that they have created in Medellín, turning it into a center of corruption, clientelism and politics.

On the morning of this holiday Monday, former President Uribe also expressed his concern about the predicament in which the city finds itself. He assures that in terms of security and poverty Medellín has regressed. “Today there are more drugs and hungry people in our city,” he said. He also mentioned youth unemployment and the inadequate state of sports and educational facilities.