The Procolombia Business Macro-Round is one of the most important business events in the country, which is repeated several times a year. The most recent of these was edition 95, baptized as the “Macro-round of the regions”, which ended with 8.9 million dollars in immediate business between merchants from all over the country and different parts of the world.

According to the results published by the entity, in addition to the number of immediate and partial sales that were agreed upon, the business macro-round held in Barranquilla between March 22 and 23 left business expectations of 87 million dollars. The event was attended by more than 1,400 Colombian businessmen and 618 international buyers.

Probably one of the most interesting facts on this occasion was having Nariño as a national guest and with Venezuela as special guest, a country from which 20 businessmen attended. In an interview with Kienyke.com, Carmen Caballero, president of Procolombia, assured that this is part of Colombia’s strategy to fully recover trade relations with the neighboring country.

“Make Venezuela visible, giving the message that we are trying to continue promoting this reactivation of trade. We are committed to our businessmen exporting and we are committed to Venezuelan investors who want to come to Colombia. With Venezuela came 20 buying businessmen”, said the official.