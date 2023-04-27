Home » “We came here to support the Commission”
News

“We came here to support the Commission”

by admin
“We came here to support the Commission”
video capture-

This Friday, April 27, Henrique Capriles offered his support to the National Primary Commission and emphasized that it must make its decisions without pressure.

“We came here to support the Commission (…) that they make their decisions without pressure,” said the opponent.

Capriles also assured that the October elections will be held transparently. Even when the National Electoral Council (CNE) participates in the logistics of the process.

However, the National Primary Commission, candidates, opposition parties and supporters have emphasized the need for free and manual elections to be held. That would mean that the CNE should not participate in these.

On the other hand, Capriles expressed that the opposition elections will be consolidated as a benchmark for how the process for the 2024 presidential elections has to be developed.

Capriles on the situation of Juan Guaidó

He also spoke about the situation in which opposition leader Juan Guaidó currently finds himself and his political condition.

“No Venezuelan has to be pressured to leave their country,” he said. This after Guaidó arrived in Colombia on Monday for a supposed invitation to participate in a meeting to bring the opposition and the ruling party closer.

However, Colombian authorities assured that they did not invite him and that he entered the country inappropriately, for which reason he left the country.

Later, after his arrival in the United States, the opposition leader informed the media that Colombia arrived as thousands of Venezuelans do daily.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

You may also like

Do you want a flat stomach? Infallible tea...

Why will the SIC investigate Claro and Movistar?

Tiffany reopens the doors of the historic shop...

EU will review sanctions against Venezuela in parallel...

Preview 2024: here are the tracks of the...

Bast al-Alf’s intellectual and Sulaiman’s dilemma

This is how the Day of Solidarity with...

Xbox: Spencer allegedly told employees that the acquisition...

Half of the “EU” faction left the meeting...

“My brother was a gift for the heart,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy