“We can’t do without Emmanuel Adébayor” dixit, Affo Atty the former Togolese international

The question of involving former players in the management of Togolese football comes up all the time. Asked about the subject, the former player of Togo, Affo Atty thinks that we cannot do without the former players.

For a while, several football fans have thought that for the development of Togolese football, it is very important to mix the old glories, especially Emmanuel Adebayor, with management. And Affo Atty, one of the Togolese U20s who took part in the World Cup in the category in 1987 in Chile, is not the rest ” We cannot do without Adébayor. You have to put it in a project and ask us to support it. We can do it easily. Guys like Kader Cougbadja, Salou Bachirou, these are people who have experienced this professional football. They have ideas. Together, we can all try something better for Togolese football. So I beg the leaders to discuss with Adebayor, put him at the head of a project Because this gentleman has a well-stocked address book. I think we need him. We can’t rule it out. These are people who can help Togolese football“, he confided to our colleagues from radio Lomé.

Holder of a UEFA A license, the former Charleroi midfielder also thinks that we must already start preparing for CAN2026 ” We must already start by preparing for CAN 2026 now. Do not wait for that of 2024 to end first. You have to put plans in place to get there.“, did he declare.

Residing in Belgium, Affo Atty is involved in the training of young players