We celebrate 20 years telling the news from the center of Medellín

In June 2003, that is to say 20 years ago exactly, the Centrópolis Newspaper was born in order to report the good news from the center of Medellín.

Twenty years and more than 285 editions have passed, in which from these pages we have recounted the projects and programs that the different municipal administrations have proposed for commune 10, many of them that remained only on paper. And we have also witnessed the serious problems that the center is facing, and that despite multiple promises and commitments by the mayors and their secretaries, instead of diminishing more and more, they are growing frankly.

The 20 years of Centrópolis have not been an easy path. For these alternative newspapers, economic sustainability is very difficult, since the advertising resources go to the big media, and in recent years the digital ones have been prioritized, taking away that small slice that the local and sectoral media still had.

Today we recognize those who in these 295 editions have bet on directing Centrópolis despite, as we have already said, the economic difficulties. We cannot forget Julio Posada (QEPD), who was also director of Vivir en el Poblado, and also Beatriz González, who gave the newspaper a great boost between 2012 and 2014.

Our commitment to the center has been unwavering and continuous. Proof of this is that even during the pandemic we continue to circulate, with a pause only in April 2020, to tell the inhabitants of the center the news of the territory.

Today we call on merchants, large private companies and obviously the public sector to turn their gaze to the alternative, independent and community media, since we are the ones who tell the news close to the daily lives of our readers, those of us who know the territory block by block and that we require economic support for subsistence, especially those of us who continue betting on a printed product that reaches sectors where no other media reaches, as is the case of Centrópolis, which covers the 17 neighborhoods of the commune 10, some of them very poor where there is no economic possibility to buy a newspaper or pay for cable television.

As we celebrate these first 20 years, we commit ourselves to you, the readers, to do everything possible so as not to give up on our commitment to reach your homes, businesses and offices every month, because we know that there is still a large portion of the population who likes to read newspapers on paper and because we also know that digital media do not reach a large portion of the people we inform.

We are also preparing to strengthen our digital media, which, although today they reach more than half a million views per month, we know that it is not enough and that the news from the center must reach other limits and we are working on that.

Thank you to all our readers for joining us, for your messages that encourage us to keep going. May there be many more editions.

