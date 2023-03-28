Julian Andres Santa

Risaralda continues to strengthen and will arrive with great potential at the National Games of the Coffee Region in 2023, in the discipline of sports shooting, where it comes from having an outstanding participation in the Republic of Colombia Championship of Sportings Clays with shotgun, a qualifier for the sports jousts most important in the country, played at Club Punto 30 in Pereira, where they won all the medals played, being the best hosts.

“To continue making history”

Santiago Mejía, president of the Risaraldense Sports Shooting League, referred to the great performance of the departmental delegation. “Risaralda returns and hits the mark. The national delegation rises with all the medals that go to the National Games in the individual modality. In addition to that, by league teams, we obtained first place over Bogotá and Cundinamarca. With these results we are shaping up towards a National Games bathed in gold, silver and bronze, in which our team is making history in the region”.

Final results of Risaralda

General or open individual:

Gold: Alejandro Bravo Trujillo. 175/200 from Risaralda

Silver: Juan Montesdeoca. 167/200 from Risaralda

Bronze: Julián Tascón Teshima. 162/200 from Risaralda

Team classification:

Gold: Risaralda 504/600

Silver: Bogota 475/600

Bronze: Cundinamarca 449/600

Given:

A total of 73 shooters from ten leagues in the country participated in this national competition.