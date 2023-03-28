Home News We continue to be a power in sports shooting!
News

We continue to be a power in sports shooting!

by admin
We continue to be a power in sports shooting!

Julian Andres Santa

Risaralda continues to strengthen and will arrive with great potential at the National Games of the Coffee Region in 2023, in the discipline of sports shooting, where it comes from having an outstanding participation in the Republic of Colombia Championship of Sportings Clays with shotgun, a qualifier for the sports jousts most important in the country, played at Club Punto 30 in Pereira, where they won all the medals played, being the best hosts.

To continue making history”

Santiago Mejía, president of the Risaraldense Sports Shooting League, referred to the great performance of the departmental delegation. “Risaralda returns and hits the mark. The national delegation rises with all the medals that go to the National Games in the individual modality. In addition to that, by league teams, we obtained first place over Bogotá and Cundinamarca. With these results we are shaping up towards a National Games bathed in gold, silver and bronze, in which our team is making history in the region”.

Final results of Risaralda

General or open individual:
Gold: Alejandro Bravo Trujillo. 175/200 from Risaralda
Silver: Juan Montesdeoca. 167/200 from Risaralda
Bronze: Julián Tascón Teshima. 162/200 from Risaralda

Team classification:
Gold: Risaralda 504/600
Silver: Bogota 475/600
Bronze: Cundinamarca 449/600

Given:

A total of 73 shooters from ten leagues in the country participated in this national competition.

See also  In-depth implementation of the strategy of strengthening the military with talents in the new era, and better play the leading and supporting role of talents in strengthening the military industry

You may also like

In order to protect the safety of the...

New kindergarten for Gunskirchen | News.at

Libya: UN investigators denounce sexual slavery in detention...

JEP asks the International Criminal Court to open...

All clear at Courtois: return to training expected...

Lomami: the NGO CEFOP/DH launches the workshop to...

Juancho de la Espriella will undergo surgery

Strengthen water control according to law and build...

Steyrer won 16 medals at the World Championships

The year of movement: you can develop a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy