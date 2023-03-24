Bologna – The emergency for the Ukrainian people continues one year after the beginning of the conflict, and the Region continues its work of solidarity: the call for tenders is under way which assigns contributions for 400 thousand euros for the implementation of the most urgent projects on Ukrainian territory.

Emergencies that were highlighted during the meeting of the Ukraine table on 9 February.

The notice is intended for local authorities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), non-profit organizations of social utility (ONLUS), voluntary organisations, social cooperatives and social promotion associations in Emilia-Romagna.

“We continue to be close to and support the Ukrainian people with diversified interventions and according to local needs and emergencies – says the councilor for international development cooperation, Barbara Lori– Until now, Emilia-Romagna has engaged in all-round humanitarian aid interventions, thanks to the solidarity of the citizens of Emilia-Romagna and the prompt operation of many companies and voluntary associations, which constitute a great wealth of our territory ”.

The projects

The needs identified by the Region, and which will form the basis of the projects to be implemented, concern the sending of personal hygiene products e drugs; support for the mental health of refugees and displaced persons to be implemented through psychosocial support services; the supply of current generators to ensure the functioning of reception centres, hospitals, schools, kindergartens; the construction of wells and desalination plants for the supply of drinking water to displaced persons and people who have decided to return to their cities of origin, or who have never left; there securing protective shelters in schools or kindergartens.

Also provided are the support for women and children through the implementation of income-generating activities in their favor and the anti-personnel mine risk prevention through information and awareness campaigns in favor of displaced persons who return to their cities of origin and risk finding their homes mined.

There are also interventions in favor of the orphans and gods fragile children for the improvement of their living conditions, both within institutions and in family homes.

The Emilia-Romagna Region favors the on-site purchasesor in neighboring countries, humanitarian aid, materials and equipment to be used in projects financed by the Region and the use of local labor forceso as to contribute to the creation of income in the Ukrainian territories.

Projects may have a maximum duration of 6 months e must be completed by 31 December 2023.

The contributions are financed within the framework of the law, “Urgent measures of solidarity in favor of the Ukrainian population”(LR n. 4/2022), which was supported with a fundraiser promoted by the Emilia-Romagna Region for assistance and humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees.

The questions

For the presentation of the projects, each subject must be accredited using the international cooperation application, at the address:

Applicants must complete the application, including the attachments requested on the website: International cooperation — European funds and international cooperation (regione.emilia-romagna.it)

The application must be sent no later than 17.00 on 12 April 2023.

The donations

Donations are fee-based 2 million and 269 thousand eurosthanks to the generosity of Emilia-Romagna (16,338 donors).

The fundraiser continues, and it is possible to follow the progress of the donations on the site

Payments from Italy can be made – clearly indicating the reason “UKRAINE EMERGENCY” to the following Iban: IT69G0200802435000104428964. From abroad, the Bic Swift code to enter is: UNCRITM1BA2. The current account is in the name of the Agency for territorial security and civil protection of Emilia-Romagna.

Cynthia Leoni