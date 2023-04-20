Home » We could establish alliances with other parties that share our principles
ARENA deputy Rosy Romero expressed during an interview that her political faction could establish alliances with other parties that share her principles, including the VAMOS and Nuestro Tiempo parties.

“At the electoral level we are doing a pretty big job. As ARENA we could establish alliances with other parties as long as they share our principles,” said the legislator from the tricolor party.

It should be noted that Salvadorans have demonstrated their nonconformity with the political institution on numerous occasions, condemning parties such as ARENA and the FMLN after they led the country to numerous security, economic, and corruption crises.

