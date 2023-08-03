“We delivered a detailed management balance sheet to Santa Marta with favorable indicators”: Atesa

Atesa also put a modern, state-of-the-art container washing vehicle at the service of Santa Marta, which has a capacity of 6,000 liters of water.

After reaching the first 365 days of operation in Santa Marta, Atesa revealed the main indicators of management that corroborate their compliance with the city in each of the items framed within of the provision of the service collection and disposal end of solid waste.

In this year of work, Atesa has collected 192 thousand tons of waste throughout the cityintervening in passing several critical pointsfrom which more than 24,000 tons of materials have been removed, a task that required more than 2,000 dump truck trips and hundreds of hours of yellow machinery, skid steers, and the determined work of the operators.

From August 1, 2022 to August 1, 2023, Atesa has swept 785 thousand kilometers of roadsplatforms and public areas and guaranteed maintenance and cleaning of 82 grids3 box culverts and 13 sumps located at different points of Santa Martacontributing from effective way to prevent flooding and puddles.

Regarding investments and acquisitions of equipment to improve efficiency in its operation, Atesa acquired and put into service, a modern mechanical sweeper with capacity for 5 cubic meters, which cleans 40 kilometers each shift, avoiding risking the lives of sweeping operators in areas where vehicles circulate at high speeds.

To the fleet ready for efficient provision and opportune of the company, a side loading vehicle with removable box and 23 ton capacitywhich allows to attend to containerized areas fastersince it does not require traveling to the Palangana sanitary landfill, since through the ampliroll system, You can transfer the content of what is collected to another platform and continue the route using a new box.

Atesa also put at the service of Santa Marta and modern container washing vehicle of latest technologywhich has a capacity of 6,000 liters of water and performs the washing operation in no more than two minutes, emphasizing that the more than 500 containers arranged throughout the city are also subjected to a deep cleaning process and complementary, using an agent that acts through biodegradable foam that reduces water consumption by up to 80 percent, while eliminating odors and stains without generating environmental impacts.

It should be noted that, during this year, served received an average of 7 containers per week vandalized or with stolen partswhich were subjected to an intervention by specialized personnel, to enlist them and put them back at the service of the community.

Another novelty that implemented in the provision of the service, has been the creation of EcoAtesa, material collection route large volume, such as tires, mattresses, furniture, and appliances. This route has covered more than 110 sectors of the city, incidentally preventing the city from being contaminated by this type of materials on roads and public spaces.

In matters of attention to the community and campaigns for the conservation of natural resourcesfrom the social responsibility area Atesa’s business, 285 thousand people were sensitized through door-to-door visits, loudspeakers and activities with social value, such as meetings with presidents of community action boards, neighborhood leaders and other interest groups in all sectors of Santa Marta. Within the framework of this attention to the community, Atesa developed 104 activities through which it recovered 5424 tons of usable material, generating in the student population and citizenship in general, awareness about the importance of circular economy and recycling

Atesa has also been present at the beach cleaning days and of the Río Manzanares, undertaken by organizationss non-profit organizations and local foundations, through the intervention of the operational and social responsibility areas, as well as logistical support, guaranteeing their success.

The same way, Atesa has participated in an organized way in plans special operatives during the high tourist seasonsthe first Central American Sea and Beach Games, the Festivals of the Seaas well as concerts and events, where the cleaning of the areas has been guaranteed before, during and after their development.

It has been a year full of commitment to Santa Marta and its inhabitants, a year with many challenges and the reiterated spirit in the entire team of Atesa employees for providing the best effort every day for keeping the clean cityin the understanding that, to achieve this goal, the determined participation of the trident made up of the community, authorities and operator is required.

