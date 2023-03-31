Home News We don’t care if it becomes a full bench, Imran Khan
News

We don’t care if it becomes a full bench, Imran Khan

by admin
We don’t care if it becomes a full bench, Imran Khan

Friday March 31, 2023, 11:09 p.m

Lahore (Ummat News) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that it does not matter to us if a full bench is formed in the Supreme Court. The constitution clearly says that the election should be held within 90 days.
Imran Khan said this while talking to party president Chaudhry Parvaizalhi, who came for a meeting at Zaman Park in Lahore.
In the meeting, the case under hearing in the Supreme Court was discussed
Pervaiz Elahi said that PML-N is following the policy of dividing the judiciary, the people will respond strongly to the conspiracy against the Supreme Court, people are losing their lives in the flour lines.
It should be noted that the case of the date of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is under hearing in the Supreme Court and despite the repeated demands of the Attorney General and political parties, the court has rejected the request to form a full court.
Nawaz Sharif has also demanded a full court in a press conference from London.

See also

The magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 4.2 and the underground depth was recorded at 198 km

See also  The Unicomm group is looking for a new manager: "One family is enough for 250 square meters"

You may also like

Lower economic growth and fewer international reserves are...

Concern blockades in Via Cali

Is your hometown on the list?China’s provincial “cancer...

No April Fool’s joke: the mill ferry cannot...

Fundación Tesãi continues to collect carpets to help...

The alert level was raised to orange in...

WITHOUT LAND AND WITHOUT ASSISTANCE, THEY HAVE BEEN...

Banco de la República increases interest rate to...

Evidence that the thousand-year-old commercial port reappears the...

New sound experience at MEDIMAX Dinslaken

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy