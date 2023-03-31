Friday March 31, 2023, 11:09 p.m

Lahore (Ummat News) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that it does not matter to us if a full bench is formed in the Supreme Court. The constitution clearly says that the election should be held within 90 days.

Imran Khan said this while talking to party president Chaudhry Parvaizalhi, who came for a meeting at Zaman Park in Lahore.

In the meeting, the case under hearing in the Supreme Court was discussed

Pervaiz Elahi said that PML-N is following the policy of dividing the judiciary, the people will respond strongly to the conspiracy against the Supreme Court, people are losing their lives in the flour lines.

It should be noted that the case of the date of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is under hearing in the Supreme Court and despite the repeated demands of the Attorney General and political parties, the court has rejected the request to form a full court.

Nawaz Sharif has also demanded a full court in a press conference from London.