WE DON’T KILL THE BEES

By: Luis Alfonso Albarracin Palomino

[email protected]

The Colombian territory is conducive to the existence of a permanent migration of Africanized bees and wasps, which are located in strategic sites in arboreal areas, which do not offer danger if they do not have human intervention. But the family tradition is immediately one of fear and rejection due to the danger of their bites, when they are provoked by people who do not know how to control them. They can even cause a stampede of these, with the risk of being stung, which can even cause loss of life. On several occasions I have been subjected to the location of honeycombs of these hymenopteran insects around my home, which contribute to the planet’s food security because they have the function of being pollinators. The capital scare of my family and the neighbors. We called the CAM, the fire brigade and the Colombian Civil Defense to get them out of the place where they had been located. Sometimes patience, and fear was great due to the threat they represented, due to the presence of minors.

When I was once watching them, an elderly man was walking down the street and when he saw me worried, he began with a mocking laugh that I still remember in my mind, to make some recommendations. “It’s very easy to scare them away.” I remember these phrases a lot from that stranger. “Bring a bottle of gasoline, wrap it up in a piece of newspaper and cover it well. Then, with a tape, stick the wrapped newspaper impregnated with gasoline and stick it a meter away. Do it at night, when they are asleep. You are not going to kill them. If you want at the time, go back and visit the honeycomb and see that there are none. The next day you can lower the unoccupied honeycomb. Take the honey out if you want. They never come back to this place again. They have all fled to other places.” This is how I have recommended it to my acquaintances when this biological fact of animal life occurs.

Of course, there are other modern procedures used by relief agencies. I don’t want to argue with them. I have searched social networks, journals, scientific magazines and I have not found studies that confirm this popular knowledge. The only certain thing is that we should not kill them. You have to protect them. For Colombian society it is clear that the fruit and vegetable crops on which the Colombian diet depends would not reach our tables without the silent task of pollinators such as bees, moths or bats. Given the serious risk of extinction that they run due to the transformation of their habitats, the work that the Autonomous Environmental Corporations have been undertaking with the implementation of the public policy to promote pollinators is noteworthy. About 90 crops in the country such as coffee, mango, cocoa or tomato need pollination, which in turn allows the provision of food. Its role for food security is so crucial that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that three out of four crops for human consumption depend, to some extent, on pollinators.

To know the importance of the role that bees play in the preservation of human beings, it is necessary to understand the pollination that these insects develop. This is the process of plant reproduction that involves the transfer of pollen grains from the stamens (male part) to the stigma (female part) of the plant itself or another of the same species. The fertilized ovules develop into the seed or fruit. Contrary to what happens with mammals and, therefore, with human beings, the reproduction process of plants requires an intermediary. Since they cannot move from their place, it has to be an external agent that does the pollination work.

In Colombia, the bills that seek to control and limit the use of certain insecticides in favor of the existence of bees have not yet materialized. Undoubtedly, this pending task will have to be fulfilled in the coming years, when international regulations will also put pressure on better practices in national agriculture to comply with more sustainable standards.

