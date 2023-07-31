“We have a commitment to Huila”

After leading several cultural spaces and events that have placed Huila in the national spotlight, Diego Pascuas will seek to continue working for culture and tourism from the Huila Assembly.

HUILA DIARY, POLITICS

By: Maria Camila Mosquera M.

Tourism, culture and entrepreneurship will be the key points of the journalist and presenter Diego Pascuas to reach the Assembly of Huila.

Where does your interest in politics come from, after your career as a presenter and journalist in Huila?

Since I can remember, social, community and cultural work has always been heavily impregnated in my blood and without any pretense. Today I am 33 years old and I remember that at the age of 15 I began to do my first events, social and cultural initiatives, such as festivals, being able to bring national artists to the city of Neiva, and making many things visible in our department thanks to those contacts that life has allowed me to have.

Over time, from those 17 years of professional career and seeking to represent Huilenses in different areas, as a presenter, journalist and entrepreneur, one realizes in this process that politics plays a very important role, that sometimes It is not only having the intention or the desire, but also political will. In the process I realize that if I want to continue working for the department and that the projects can be carried out, we need political will. Sometimes I said I can make progress on many things. , politics is not important and it is important and fundamental.

What will be the priority for you if you reach the Departmental Assembly?

Today the department of Huila has many needs, the department has a lot of potential, but unfortunately it lacks leadership in many aspects, our main line first is the issue of political control, which is the fundamental task of a deputy, and also our entire line has to do with the theme of tourism.

Tourism is a fundamental tool and here I make a parenthesis because one talks about tourism and that Huila is a paradise to discover, but when one really reviews at a national level how much has been done we see very low rates, not much has been done , there are important things, but a very good job has not been done and the fundamental key is tourism and with this all that consolidating this project represents and we are talking about security because you cannot talk about tourism when there is no security, when there is broken tracks, when we see that the track to the south is an odyssey and it is not a matter of now but of years and years of promises. So we cannot talk about tourism if there is no security and roads, but also education, training, which is very important because our line is tourism, but it goes hand in hand with entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs must be trained and their ventures strengthened because many times there is no such support and accompaniment.

The issue of culture is also essential, but I am not only talking about folklore, but also about civic culture because we cannot speak of a developed department, with more bridges and infrastructure, when there is no civic culture, it sounds like a catchphrase, but if we see departments like Antioquia or countries in Europe that are developed, have a civic culture, respect for institutions, values, principles, are important things because if there is no civic culture in the new generations we will never have a prosperous department, we can have an industry, bring national events, but culture is essential.

Third, the issue of entrepreneurship is key, these are our three tourism lines with the theme of safety, education and road infrastructure, culture and entrepreneurship supporting our entrepreneurs with clear proposals and that all the relationships that, thanks to God, I have been able to have at national government can be put at the service of the department and that Huila is really a showcase because I have always said that a good politician, in addition to many virtues, has to have very good relationships, he has to sell his apartment and I feel that life has allowed us to have those relationships to put them at the service of the city and the department.

Regarding the issue of political control, regardless of who reaches the Huila Governor’s Office, what will your job be like?

It is fundamental and key because it is the money of all Huilenses and it is to corroborate and verify that all the money from the different secretariats of the different portfolios fulfill their objective, so regardless of who the governor is, I feel that it is very important to have autonomy, the criteria and character to call the secretary or dependency to a political control debate, because sometimes it can happen, that since he is the government deputy, he is more flexible and there is a matter of principles and values ​​and ratifying that If there is a need for political control or a complaint, it has to be done regardless of the alliances or what can be agreed upon politically speaking.

What is the message to the Huilenses to join your candidacy?

The message is that Huila is a paradise to discover, that we have a lot of potential and talent. This is a proposal that is not screwed together, that is born from friends, with a job that has been developed, that there are young people, with desire, and that if we really want a change in the department and in the city of Neiva, then we have to start to become aware. Here we have desire, work and commitment and if we want a different department, then we have to act differently, like voting conscientiously.

