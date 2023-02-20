By: Luis Alfonso Albarracin Palomino

The honorable Superior Council of the Surcolombiana University, appointed the distinguished Doctor of Health Sciences, graduated from the National School of Public Health of Cuba, as Dean of the Faculty of Health for the period 2023-2026. With extensive training in this field of knowledge, she graduated from the Nursing program at Usco, with a Master’s Degree in Education and Community Development, and after completing her doctorate, she completed a Postdoctoral Internship in Community Health at the University of Rio in Brazil. , which allowed her to be appointed to this high management position in a luxury shortlist presented by the Faculty Council of this academic unit, made up of teachers José Domingo Alarcón, Yivi Salazar Parra, the newly elected dean. Unanimously appointed, Professor Dolly.

This process of selection and appointment of the Dean of Health began through the call made by the CSU through Agreement 030 of October 20, 2022, complying with the schedule established therein. He will have the great responsibility of continuing with the administrative and academic processes of his predecessor Julio Cesar Quintero Vieda who achieved, with his work team, the High Quality Institutional Accreditation of the Faculty of Health of the Surcolombiana University. We must highlight Professor Dolly’s capacity for critical analysis of all the gear and proposals of the academic processes of her Faculty. She must continue strengthening the training of health professionals, with comprehensive and critical criteria with a solid scientific, ethical and human foundation, through teamwork with an interdisciplinary, intercultural and intersectoral approach.

Likewise, it is proposed with its work team and with the support of the directives of the Surcolombian University led by the rector Nidia Guzmán Durán, to encourage the appropriation of the investigative culture, generation of new knowledge and response to health problems in the South Colombian region and at the national level. The government action that it intends to promote through the creation of a welcoming, enriching, dialogic and mutual respect university environment is remarkable. Facing the administrative subsystem, it seeks to consolidate the structuring of the strategic plan of this academic unit, with the participation of the academic community.

Parallel to the above, it has the great challenge of continuing to expand the academic offer at the undergraduate level, specializations, master’s degrees, and doctorates, which allow it to be in the ranking of the best health schools nationwide. It must continue promoting the alliance with the public and private sectors, in the structuring of public policies in the area of ​​health, to improve the general well-being of families in South Colombia. The university estates feel well represented with their arrival at the deanship of the Faculty of Health. We wish you much success.