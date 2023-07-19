“We have a security never seen before” – Diario La Página

The president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, reacted to the alert issued by the United States government to its citizens, so that they “reconsider” undertaking a trip to El Salvador, which they give a level of insecurity grade 3 out of four, due to the exception regime.

“I cannot understand that logic, that now that we are seeing a security environment never seen before in our country, they are sending these alerts, hopefully they are not political decisions, that they are more serious issues and hopefully they are not decisions of people who do not even They don’t even know our country and they are not informed of how, of what we are experiencing”, expressed Castro, and at the same time pointed out that the United States has serious security problems in its own territory.

In this sense, Castro said that he found no logic in the warning issued by the State Department of that country. In the official document, the United States accepts that in El Salvador there is “a significant reduction in gang-related activity,” but warns that Salvadoran authorities have the power to arrest people whom they find suspicious, adding that some arrests are ” arbitrary”.

Such accusations by the United States have no reason for being for Deputy Castro, who reiterated that El Salvador is experiencing a period of security like never before.

The president of the Assembly said that the person who would have to explain the level of warning given to El Salvador is the United States ambassador, William Duncan. “We would have to ask the ambassador that they are giving that alert when we have a more secure country, the United States also has many issues of insecurity within their country,” he added.

On October 1, 2019, during the Donald Trump administration, the US reduced the travel alert to level 2, “exercise of increased caution”, which was reiterated in June 2021. The level 3 alert to “reconsider the trip” was also issued for El Salvador on March 1, 2023, and it remains valid. “These are not new travel alerts,” the US Embassy clarified.

