Bologna – A Malagola Palace in Ravenna, in the vocal and sound research center of the same name the memorial space dedicated to Efstratios Demetriou, in arte Demetrius Stratos, the great musician and voice researcher who died in 1979 at the age of 34.

Emilia Romagna region e Municipality of Ravenna have completed theacquisition of the archive made up of audio and video recordings, letters, documents, posters, but also personal objects, handwritten documentation, notes, photographs, clothes, objects used during concerts and performances, books and records that say a lot about the frontman of the Rebels and degli Area, experimenter and musicologist.

The entire operation was presented to the press today by the regional councilor for Culture and Landscape Mauro Felix together with Fabio Sbaraglia Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Ravenna, Ermanna Montanari (founder and artistic director of the Teatro delle Albe/Ravenna Teatro) of the Compagnia Teatro delle Albe, Henry Pitozzi (scholar and professor at the University of Bologna) and the archivist Dario Taraborrelli.

“The Region has a vocation for the conservation of archives and that of Stratos is of great value also for researchers – observed the regional councilor for Culture Mauro Felix-. A treasure of virtuosity and performances by the great artist, who went from pop with the Rebels to the total music of the Area, up to the extreme solo experiments to disseminate and share sounds that drew on very distant traditions. A wonderful operation, conducted in collaboration with the Municipality of Ravenna, the theoretical contribution of Montanari and Pitozzi of the Malagola project, with the fundamental contribution of the family, Daniela Ronconi Demetriou and Anastasia Demetriou, whom we thank, and of Demetrio’s friends, Paolo Spedicato , Janete El Haouli, Thalia Istikopoulou, Matteo Belli, who will collaborate in the enhancement of the Archive”.

“Ravenna today is enriched by a very important heritage- underlined the commissioner Fabio Sbaraglia-. This extraordinary acquisition, thanks to the study and enhancement work that we will carry out together with Palazzo Malagola and its vocal school, will soon offer many scholars and enthusiasts the opportunity to directly deal with the precious materials that have marked the history of music of the last century. Ravenna- he added- also through operations and collaborations like these confirms itself as a city that through the languages ​​of music is able to recognize itself in a profile of the highest level and we can’t wait to be able to open this exceptional material to maximum usability”.

“Stratos with his voice is able to activate the experience of the sacred in us- he said Ermanna Montanari-. We are building an immersive room in Malagola open to the public so that we can sink in and hurt ourselves while listening to his liberating practices”.

“Starting from the enhancement of the audio materials of Demetrio Stratos- he added Henry Pitozzi– Malagola inaugurates an «experiential fruition» of sound materials, destined to change the ways and practices of listening”.

The archive Demetrius Stratos

A heritage of cultural anthropology research, made up of his vocal studies, notes and then books and records, will find the right place in Palazzo Malagola, the first reality on a national level, and among the first in the European context, to develop on an artistic level a research dedicated to the themes of voice and sound. A unique place, equipped with study and listening rooms, an archive pole, with rooms for the collection, digitization and dissemination of sound art materials. Thanks to contribution from the Region on the regional law for the organization of archives and libraries, e of the Municipality of Ravennait was possible to proceed upon purchase for the cataloguing, digitization and enhancement of the archive Of Demetrius Stratos.



Olga Cavina

Attached: file on Demetrio Stratos