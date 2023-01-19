The inhabitants of Jamundí, headed by its mayor, Andrés Felipe Ramírez, rejected the recent acts of violence and intimidating actions that are generating anxiety in the municipality.

On Wednesday night, a grenade was thrown in the parking lot of a well-known supermarket in the center of the city and then another explosive device was thrown at a gas station.

The event did not affect the community, it only left six people stunned by the explosive wave and minor material damage.

“The second device was thrown at a service station that was detonated in a controlled manner by anti-explosives from the Police and relief agencies and the Army. The possible culprits of these actions that have taken place in the municipality of Jamundí are under investigation,” reported Ramírez.

The president said that it is being analyzed if these attacks are related to the intimidating pamphlets that have reached the Mayor’s Office, the Council and the Jamundí merchants or if they are due to common crime or criminal actions by Jaime Martínez, a structure of the Farc dissidents .

The Mayor asked this structure to deny claiming these facts, arguing that there cannot be a truce and talks with the National Government, in the midst of this type of situation.

national call

The Mayor called on the Government not to leave the municipality alone facing the escalation of violence that it is experiencing.

“We need the National Government to give priority to Jamundí. We have been alone in this fight against crime, the events are not isolated and have to be addressed from a regional perspective. We are an obligatory step and the pressure reaches our municipality ”, Ramírez published on his Twitter account.

According to the president, many security councils have already been held with the local Public Force, “we have done our part. The vision must be comprehensive with the support of the National Government. We are waiting for you in Jamundí to lead ‘Total Peace’ from here”, pointed out Ramírez.

Photo Social networks

