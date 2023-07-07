“We have decided to end our marriage”: why Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef separated after six years of relationship – EntornoInteligente

After six years of marriage and two children together, the singer Ricky Martin and the Swedish painter Jwan Yosef announced their final separation.

Love is over! After six years of marriage, the famous singer Ricky Martin announced his separation with Jwan Yosef due to personal problems that ended up wearing down the relationship. As we well remember, the 51-year-old Puerto Rican interpreter and the Swedish painter were married in an exclusive luxury ceremony in mid-2017 that was attended by just 15 guests.

Apparently, the constant couple crises at home ended up sabotaging the marriage union that Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef signed almost six years ago. Although the Puerto Rican singer himself indicated until recently that everything was going well in their relationship, it was both spouses who ended up confirming the sad news of their separation to People magazine. Ricky Martin announced his divorce from the painter Jwan Yosef, whom he married in 2018. (Photo: Stefano Rellandini / AFP)

In fact, both Martin and Yosef maintain that this decision was made with the well-being of their children in mind, since they have managed to think more about the future of their little ones than about theirs as a couple. "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity, for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple in these wonderful years"both artists noted.

THE DIVORCE OF RICKY MARTIN AND JWAN YOSEF: WHAT WE KNOW

Although the statement establishes a position without many details, both Ricky Martin and the plastic painter add that they will continue to focus on raising their little ones, since there is still respect between them despite starting a divorce process.

What’s more, the artists indicate that there is still love between the two, so it would not be a surprise if we see them together on more than one occasion. “Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue raising our children together, preserving the respect and love we have for each other”published Martin, 51 years old and her now ex-husband, 38 years old. separation via Instagram (Photo: Ricky Martin / Instagram)

As we well remember, the singer got to know Jwan through social networks in mid-2015, and they began to hang out for the next six months after meeting for the first time in England.

By 2016, they made their romance official on the prestigious red carpet of the amFAR Inspiration Gala, to later announce their wedding at the end of 2017 among fanfare. Of course, the ceremony was not attended by paparazzi or local press, as it hardly 15 people attended including friends and family. Ricky Martin will face raising his twins alone (Photo: AFP )

Martin and Yosef, who in addition to traveling the world and performing at the most notorious events in the field, are also polyglots. It is known that they speak several languages ​​almost perfectly, which is why they shared their language versatility with their four little ones at home. The couple’s relationship was one of the strongest in the environment (Photo: AFP)

It is worth clarifying that Ricky Martin already had 2 children before coming into the life of the painter: his twins Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008. Now, with the divorce on his back and in process, it is known that the musician will raise them as a single father in amidst the accusation scandal he faces against his nephew.

RICKY MARTIN: WHY DID YOU DIVORCE FROM JWAN YOSEF?

Although the exact causes of their divorce are not known, we must specify that this announcement occurs in the midst of the lawsuit for extortion, persecution, abuse and damages that Ricky Martin filed against his nephew Dennis Yadiel since the middle of last year.

As we remember, the scandal of alleged acts of inappropriate touching and sexual assault related to Ricky Martin broke out in mid-2022, bringing various complications to the career of the Puerto Rican actor, who had to come forward to clarify the facts.Ricky Martin he was denounced by his nephew in mid-2022 (Photo: AFP)

Is this the cause of their separation? Well, everything indicates that it is one of the most visible reasons around celebrities.

HOW MUCH IS RICKY MARTIN’S FORTUNE EQUAL TO?

Taking into account the years that Ricky has in his career, and his multiple businesses, assets and more, his fortune is appraised. at 270 million dollars.

It must be taken into account that this amount may increase as a few years go by, since it is logical that you continue to make presentations, acquire properties and obtain good results on your investments.