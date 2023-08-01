We have enough evidence in the region to show that low taxes are not key to attracting investment: José Luis Magaña

This Monday in the Plataforma program, the economist José Luis Magaña spoke about economic issues and foreign investment in countries of the region, assuring that there is sufficient evidence that low taxes on companies are not a key factor for an investor to decide to carry its capital to a certain country.

“Countries for some decades have been in this race to the bottom with taxes, with the idea that lower taxes would attract more investment. We have enough evidence that in the region to demonstrate that low taxes are not the key factor for an investor to decide to bring their capital”he expressed.

Magaña highlighted that Latin America is the region with the greatest inequality in terms of wealth in the world, where the richest accumulate a lot and the poorest have nothing, in addition to having underfunded States because they are forgiving taxes or are in the race to lower taxes and cannot meet the needs of the most vulnerable population.

The economist announced that last week ministers from different Latin American countries met, where the Salvadoran minister did not participate, where elements such as lowering taxes were discussed, and where civil society at the regional level also offered proposals.

“Civil society calls for the following points: Incorporate compliance with human rights obligations and environmental issues as general principles that guide and inform the tax guide… In addition, it calls for promoting the progressivity and equity of tax systems in the region”Magana explained.