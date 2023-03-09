Home News We have fulfilled a great promise, that of giving him the governance that President Bukele needed – Diario La Página
The head of the Nuevas Ideas bench, Christian Guevara, highlighted through his social networks the articulated work that the Legislative Assembly has carried out during these two years with the other organs of the State, which has given the necessary governance to President Nayib Bukele to promote public policies.

“On February 28, 2021, a new story began for Salvadorans, after they got tired of those corporate deputies who made custom laws and who turned the (former) Legislative Assembly into the most corrupt assembly in history,” he said. Deputy Guevara.

“The only thing we (the cyan bench) have done is fulfill a great promise: to give the governability that President Nayib Bukele needed for the benefit of Salvadorans,” the legislator said.

The head of the faction also assured that the work carried out by the current Assembly is not a competence of State bodies, as was the case in the past, and that February 28, 2021 was the date that marked the beginning of joint work for the benefit of Salvadorans.

Nuevas Ideas won a qualified majority in its first participation in an electoral process. In total, it obtained more than 1.4 million votes, sweeping away the results obtained by the so-called “traditional parties” (Arena and FMLN) whose fractions were reduced to thirteen and four deputies respectively.

