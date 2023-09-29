Home » “We have gone from a country that had 98% impunity to a state that works”
“We have gone from a country that had 98% impunity to a state that works”

That day, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) presented a tax request against 6 members of the Armed Forces involved in the rape of a minor in Mizata, La Libertad. Given this, the head of the Cyan Bank faction, Christian Guevara, assured that in the past the country had 98% impunity, but that now the state works and justice is relentless.

“We have gone from a country that had 98% impunity to a state that works. The damage caused to that girl can never be repaired, especially by them whose role was to protect her even at the cost of her life. But now justice is relentless,” Guevara emphasized.

The six subjects are accused of Aggravated Deprivation of Liberty, Aggravated Rape of a minor and incapacitated person, and Sexual Assault. In addition, the FGR has requested that the defendants remain in prison while the investigations against them continue.

The events were recorded on September 23 and on this day the authorities presented them after extensive investigations. This is a clear example that the protection of the most vulnerable will always be ensured.

