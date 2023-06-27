“We have had you at heart for 50 years”, initiative in Gradisca – Friuli VG

At Casa Brovedani for the 20th anniversary of the Cattinara cardio centre

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 27 – On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Casa Albergo Osiride Brovedani (1893-1970) in Gradisca d’Isonzo, which welcomes the elderly, the same structure will host “For 50 years we have heart”, an initiative of the ASUGI interprovincial Cardiothoracovascular Dept. directed by Gianfranco Sinagra, on 1 and 2 July next.



The initiative is part of the events promoted for the twentieth anniversary of the Cardiological Center of Cattinara, named after Fulvio Camerini.



“We have had you at heart for 50 years” will be coordinated by Geraldina Lardieri director of the Cardiology Hospital of Gorizia and Monfalcone, and by Irena Tavcar, Anna Maria Sorrentino, Alessia Paldino and Davide Nait of the Medical-Nursing Staff of Cattinara, and supported by Marco Stener President of the Foundation and Lorena Blanch, who directs the House.



The event – in which the Residents of the School of Cardiology of the University of Trieste will actively participate – is divided into cardiological consultancy sessions (Saturday and Sunday) for guests and staff of the house, with education on cardiovascular prevention through lifestyles , physical activity and healthy eating. All subjects will undergo electrocardiogram and echocardioscopy. During the activities, on Saturday morning, there will be a parallel session with exercises in cardiopulmonary resuscitation which will take place in the theater of the House and which will educate in the recognition and first treatment of cardiac arrest in the community. The event is open to House Staff, relatives of guests and other people. For disease carriers it will be an opportunity to take stock of the clinical situation, suggesting further study where necessary. The session dedicated to community cardiopulmonary resuscitation, as well as educating in the recognition of cardiac arrest, will allow for exercises on a dummy (during the Saturday morning session). (HANDLE).



