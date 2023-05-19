We have National Senior Bowling Champions

Julian Andres Santa

There is never a lack of good news in the Risaraldense gig. On this occasion, the protagonists were the members of the Bowling team that won first place in the 2023 Senior National Championship in the baker modality. The contest was held in Cali and the departmental team was made up of José Fernando Mejía, Julio Mondragón, Mauricio Chaparro and Andrés Mejía.

with great results

Diego Mariño, president of the Risaralda league, highlighted what the delegation had done. “On the first day of competitions, the athlete Mauricio Chaparro ranked fourth in singles, the following day the pairing made up of José Fernando Mejía and Mauricio Chaparro also ranked fourth. In men’s shortlists they obtained a seventh place while the all-event award placed José Fernando Mejía as the four best player of the tournament with an average of 192.9 points”.

got national record

“Until that moment, the medal had been elusive for those from Risaralda, but on the last day during the baker with the entire team assembled, the result was superior to the other 14 participants, achieving a score of 2,418 downed pines and an average per game of 201.50, which became a national record, in a modality that demands the maximum concentration of the players, motivation and precision in the pitches that allows them to hit the greatest possible number of strikes”, pointed out the president of the league.

About the women’s team

The Risaralda women’s team was made up of the players María Luisa Álvarez, Martha Osorio, Clara Arenas and Martha Álvarez, who continue to develop their sporting process in the best way.

Given:

The coach of the Risaraldense delegation is the elite athlete, Jaime Eduardo González.