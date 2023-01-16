Home News “We have not received adequate responses to our repeated requests”: Civic Committee
News

“We have not received adequate responses to our repeated requests”: Civic Committee

by admin
“We have not received adequate responses to our repeated requests”: Civic Committee

January 16, 2023. The Civic Committee for the Salvation and Dignity of Chocó today issued a statement stating that “we have not received adequate responses to our repeated requests.” He adds that today he is demanding from the national government greater interaction with the civic organization “in order to agree on priorities, in view of the National Development Plan”

“Otherwise, we will be forced to use mobilization again.”

The full statement is as follows:

See also  National Rural Revitalization Cadre Training Business Seminar Opens in Yulin City_Shaanxi Provincial People's Government

You may also like

Alternate route to reach Pasto would be ready...

Notice with warnings in the ascent to the...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, January 19,...

South American Sub-20: How much does it cost...

Yin Yong: Building benchmarks and taking the lead...

This is how the official song of the...

Nepalese plane passenger captured the last moments before...

Yin Li, secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party...

The damages in Mistrató by torrential avenue grew

After 30 years, the most wanted capo of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy