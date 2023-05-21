“We have only seen improvisations”: Triana

The representative of Huila to the Chamber, Julio César Triana Quintero, strongly criticized the political project of total peace, the call for regional dialogues and the attack of the dissidents of the Farc and the ELN against the population. “To date we have only seen improvisations in the implementation of total peace with the armed groups, with which dialogues are already taking place… Playing on various boards is impossible if you want to obtain reliable and verifiable results,” said the representative.

Due to the fact that neither the ELN guerrillas nor the Farc dissidents have adhered to the announcement of the ceasefire, according to data from the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz), the representative of the Radical Change party in the Chamber has affirmed that total peace “has been a complete mockery for Colombians.”

“From January to March, the Second Marquetalia committed 10 violent actions and the Central General Staff of Iván Mordisco carried out 63 armed acts. With respect to the ELN, the situation is even worse because a ceasefire was announced that had not even been agreed upon with this organization,” said the congressman.

He also pointed out that there seems to be a disconnect between the president and his delegates at the exploration table with the ELN guerrillas in Mexico due to the “false” exits of President Petro, which also cast doubt on the security strategy.

“The Government has had a series of inopportune and improvised declarations against Total Peace. Let us remember the latest news this week where a pronouncement by the President of the Republic generated a whole crisis with the ELN in the midst of peace negotiations and on which the highest president had to retract. The foregoing reflects a complete disconnection between the President, the Peace Commissioner and the Government delegates for the peace talks,” Triana explained.

Triana Quintero pointed out that the confrontations between illegal groups are due to territorial control. “Disputes between groups outside the law for control of the territory have increased considerably, while confrontations between these organizations and the public forces have decreased.”

The Huilense representative affirmed that the National Government, before initiating negotiations with the illegal armed groups, should have characterized them. “The characterization of the armed groups should have been the first step to take to advance in the negotiations.” and he emphasized that organizations with a high criminal impact do not have political dialogue, but accept justice according to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, and “naturally with the rules defined by the Congress of the Republic.”