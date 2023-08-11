We have wounded, shouted the Russians, and retreated. How cluster munitions help the Ukrainians

The Americans claim that the Ukrainians are still using cluster munitions according to the agreement.

The Wall Street Journal wrote how this weapon helps Ukrainian troops.

Why it may not be such a problem from an ethical point of view when they use it in the south.

Ukrainian troops entered the village of Robotyne.

Videos of the day: Russian Sig tanker hit and Ukrainian vehicle in sunflower field.

The information in this text is a summary of events for Thursday, August 10. The situation may be different in some places.

When the Americans announced at the beginning of July, to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine was one of the most controversial decisions in arms supply. Most countries condemn this type of ammunition, where more than 70 submunitions are separated from one fired projectile, which hit a larger area.

More than a hundred countries in the world (the entire EU, including Slovakia) have signed a convention that prohibits their use. The USA, Ukraine or Russia are not among them.

The Ukrainians promised the Americans that they would use them under certain conditions. It will not be in the cities and they will report on its deployment. This is what is happening, according to CNN, the Ukrainians sent the Americans a report this week about how many rounds they fired and what Russian targets they hit (the data are not known).

“All indications are that they are using these weapons on the battlefield as promised,” Pentagon official Pat Ryder said Thursday.

After less than a month, reports from the front say that cluster munitions are helping Ukrainian troops advance and push the Russians out.

“They’re using it appropriately, effectively, and it’s affecting Russian defensive positions and defensive maneuvering,” US National Security Spokesman John Kirby said in late July.

News from the front: What is its real impact and what do the Ukrainian soldiers in the sector around the village of Robotyne think about cluster munitions, the American newspaper Wall Street Journal described in a report.

In July, a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers was buried east of this village in the Zaporizhia region. The Russians attacked them and came under heavy fire. The unit radioed the commander to withdraw. However, the commander had other plans.

As the diary wrote, he ordered them to

