“we haven’t seen the best of developments yet”

Ferrari F1 – On the one hand the words and the unshakeable optimism of team principal Vasseur, on the other the actual tragic epilogue of the two Redheads a Barcelona who in Sunday’s race sank into the deepest abysses, from which the way back up seems impossible to find.

Despite the initial general optimism that flared up thanks to the updates introduced by the Maranello team at Montmelò (including of the new bellies more similar to the RB19 philosophy), Ferrari F1 had to deal with a different reality that sees it clearly behind Red Bull and Mercedes, and with one of the worst race pace ever seen in Maranello. Even after the race Vasseur insisted that according to him the updates had worked, frankly it’s difficult to think of such a thing, perhaps the only plausible explanation is that with the old version of the single-seater the epilogue could have been even more tragic than what we witnessed last Sunday.

The pilots don’t seem satisfied, a rather obvious and understandable fact, despite everyone focusing on foresight and hoping that one day things will turn towards better horizons. Ferrari has also effectively brought updates since the beginning of the season, but all have proved in vain and it would seem that the team lacks an overview capable of aggregating everything perfectly to be able to produce a winning single-seater. In short, what the other top teams have been capable of, Red Bull first of all, but great credit also goes to Mercedes which, despite the initial difficulties, now seems to have rediscovered a spark of competitiveness that was missing in Brackley for some time.

At the end of Spanish Grand Prixinterviewed by the media present on site, Carlos Sainz wanted to declare:

“I just spent the whole race managing the tyres, because we know we are very tough [con le gomme ndr], and on a circuit like this with high tire degradation I just couldn’t push. We know this feature is a weak point in our car and we were just managing the whole race today. Our car’s weaknesses showed themselves on a circuit like this, with high speed corners, showing everyone how hard we are on the tires [il vero punto debole ndr]. But we also showed that in qualifying we put together a good lap.”

With regard to the verdict on the effectiveness or otherwise of the updates brought to the track, Sainz specified:

“I know the factory put a huge effort to bring them, and we’ve probably taken them to the whole season’s track where we’re weakest due to the track characteristics, so presumably we haven’t seen their full potential yet.”