“We hope that Lasso is dismissed due to his inability to run the country” – Crónica

Rodrigo Vivar Bermeo, representative of the Latin American Popular Alliance (APLA) movement, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, commented on the organization’s support for Mario Mancino, prefect-elect of Loja; and about Lasso’s impeachment.

voting

Rodrigo Vivar pointed out that his political movement participated in the last electoral process and had a high acceptance, becoming the provincial organization with the highest percentage of votes.

“We sponsored Mario Mancino, who achieved a resounding victory and was elected prefect. One of the important reasons for giving him our support is that he has knowledge in the agricultural sector and we hope that there will be development in this area”, he said.

He added that another of the requests is that the Provincial Government be resumed, “this is because, in 2009, once the entity was constituted as such, it once again became an executing unit for three or four issues in the province, it even left from being called the Provincial Government and it became the Prefecture, a situation that does not exist in the Constitution or in the law”, he pointed out.

impeachment

The representative of the APLA movement said that, on the subject of the political trial against the president, “we hope that Lasso is dismissed due to his inability to manage the country and the situation of corruption throughout his government, therefore, I think it is better that be replaced by whoever corresponds, “he said.

Likewise, he mentioned that he does not believe that there is cross death because the causes do not exist and if it occurs, it must be ratified by the Constitutional Court.

However, it is probable —if votes were not bought— that the same government will continue, “but the social reaction will be stronger because the country can’t take it anymore on economic issues, lack of sources of employment and insecurity,” he concluded. (YO)