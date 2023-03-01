Home News “We invested more than $136,000 million in social projects during 2022”: Cerrejón
News

“We invested more than $136,000 million in social projects during 2022”: Cerrejón

by admin
“We invested more than $136,000 million in social projects during 2022”: Cerrejón

Through a statement, the mining company Cerrejón assured that during 2022 it made a social investment of more than 136,000 million pesos, between voluntary and compulsory projects. In the figures shared, the company assures that during the year more than 1,750 initiatives designed and executed, for the most part, with the neighboring communities of the company’s area of ​​influence and with the local governments of The Guajira.

At Cerrejón we will remember 2022 as one of the most important years in terms of social investment because, beyond the investment made, the development of the projects prevailed role of community members and the local authorities, who have participated from the design of the projects to their execution, which empowers the communities in their self-management and sustainability”I sayor Claudia Bejaranopresident of Cerrejón.

The investment made by the company was mainly focused on five lines: infrastructure improvement, health improvement, access to water solutions, income generation and capacity building.

Among these initiatives, projects such as access to water for more than 400 Wayuu families thanks to the repair of nine pumping installations; the development of a Provincial community nursery, a source of income for the members of the community, which produces more than 120,000 seedlings per year; music training for 365 children from the Cerrejón Symphony Orchestra Program, improvement of road bridges in Barrancas, among others.

“In 2023, Cerrejón will remain committed to La Guajira and with the communities in our area of ​​influence. We will continue to maintain our openness to a transparent and respectful dialogue, on an equal footing, that will allow us to promote projects that improve the well-being of the communities”, concluded Claudia Bejarano.

You may also like

“Our commitment to ensure safety on mountain roads....

In Casanare there are also patients with Orphan...

Municipality of Naples – Recycling WEEE is a...

Marbelle’s daughter was encouraged to dance to the...

Beijing Cracks Down on Illegal Drug Sales Online

Service design and recruitment in the PA: a...

Cybersecurity, I-Com: triples the university training offer

Has face-to-face work recovered in Colombia?

The portal website of Jinan Municipal Government focuses...

At MIMIT, a table on space and aerospace...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy