Through a statement, the mining company Cerrejón assured that during 2022 it made a social investment of more than 136,000 million pesos, between voluntary and compulsory projects. In the figures shared, the company assures that during the year more than 1,750 initiatives designed and executed, for the most part, with the neighboring communities of the company’s area of ​​influence and with the local governments of The Guajira.

“At Cerrejón we will remember 2022 as one of the most important years in terms of social investment because, beyond the investment made, the development of the projects prevailed role of community members and the local authorities, who have participated from the design of the projects to their execution, which empowers the communities in their self-management and sustainability”I sayor Claudia Bejaranopresident of Cerrejón.

The investment made by the company was mainly focused on five lines: infrastructure improvement, health improvement, access to water solutions, income generation and capacity building.

Among these initiatives, projects such as access to water for more than 400 Wayuu families thanks to the repair of nine pumping installations; the development of a Provincial community nursery, a source of income for the members of the community, which produces more than 120,000 seedlings per year; music training for 365 children from the Cerrejón Symphony Orchestra Program, improvement of road bridges in Barrancas, among others.

“In 2023, Cerrejón will remain committed to La Guajira and with the communities in our area of ​​influence. We will continue to maintain our openness to a transparent and respectful dialogue, on an equal footing, that will allow us to promote projects that improve the well-being of the communities”, concluded Claudia Bejarano.