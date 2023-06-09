“We know we have to go”

On the subject of the television antennas that are on the roof of the coliseum of the Alfredo García Educational Institution in the Galán neighborhood, it remains to be seen what Mr. Diego Fernando Paniagua, legal representative of the Community Association of Satellite dishes José Antonio Galán (Acopajaga).

“We have been with the satellite dish for 30 years and we did not enter the school with a revolver or anything like that, we entered through a contract that was made in 1992 with those who were the legal representatives at that time, Acopajaga pays its taxes, has a license working and all up to date. The antennas have been constantly maintained, never during these 30 years has the slightest accident happened at the school, but since Mrs. Paola Molina (the rector) arrived, a war began, not with the satellite dish, but against me” .

Paniagua told the rector that he would leave, but that the Association would not end for that reason. “Now we are fighting with some monsters, because the entire mayor’s office, the entire Diger, plus the councilor Esteban Gañán who made politics within the school and videos with minors without parental permission and my mistake was in facing him, because immediately He deleted all the material from social media.”

The representative of this Association assures that if on one side are the students, on their side are the older adults who are the target group of customers, because the television tastes of these people are simpler than those of a person of 25 years. “The children pay the elderly so that in the room they have Teleamiga, religious channels, soap operas. Obviously it is obsolete, because it is a community from the years of upa and what we are actually doing is a social work, because only $10,000 is charged for maintenance”.

The consequences of the problem

During the two and a half months that Paniagua says he could not enter the satellite dish, he says that 14 channels were damaged due to lack of maintenance and each one costs $3 million. “It rained, hail fell and the antennas never fell.” He even went to Bogotá to ask for help, according to him, for all the arbitrariness that was being committed from the mayor’s office “We re-entered the school by a judge of the Republic.”

Then he was asked: if they have to pay rent to the school, why don’t they pay it to a private individual and move the antennas? “It’s going to sound like arrogance, that’s what had been said, it’s worth $18 million to move the antennas, for example, to the neighborhood community action headquarters and the mayor’s office had agreed to do it in 2021, but with the rector’s attitude I preferred go to court.”

In summary, Diego Fernando Paniagua knows that they are leaving Alfredo García, but he leaves that action in the hands of the mayor’s office, “We ask that the Ministry of Education, as well as the Office of Real Estate, locate us elsewhere, since it is a social service for seniors and we don’t have the resources to do it. Those antennas are not mine, they belong to the community of Galán”.

The technical table

The Department of Education of Pereira convened an inter-institutional table to generate agreements in favor of a solution to this situation in which academic normality was determined by the students during the week of June 5 to 9. The review of the School Food Program, referring to an adequate space for its delivery to the 300 beneficiaries of the educational establishment. The Council of Pereira will make a summons to all the entities involved and will create an accidental commission. The challenge of the contract with ACOPAJAGA will be sought and finally there will be a follow-up meeting of the commitments agreed for the week of July 11 of this year.

Cipher

85 affiliates remain as members of Acopajaga, before this problem there were 137.