We must bring more international tourists: María Claudia Lacouture

In a recent interview with this medium, Maria Claudia Lacouturedirector of the AmCham Colombo-American Chamber of Commerce, spoke of his concern about the figures for hotel occupancy, tourism and consumption in Colombia. Based on his analysis, he made some suggestions.

For the former Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism the Government should promote a long-term campaign so that more tourists from abroad arrive.

In the specific case of the United States, the expert revealed that there were 930,000 tourists who arrived in the country throughout 2022.

We should be focused on those processes of attracting international tourists, which is combined with searches such as: alternative, ecological and well-being tourism that Colombia has and has plenty of. There we are lacking proactive action to promote foreign tourists, he pointed out.

AmCham, Aliadas and Petro government

Lacouture pointed out that both Petro and his ministers have been open to suggestions, but that more coordination is needed, for which the creation of a council was proposed:

We have called on President Petro to create the Public-Private Economic Council that allows working on all these issues at the national level in a dialogue process for proposals and actions, with coordination.

The former minister pointed out that, above all, the current government should work on security: physical, economic and political.

These variables, he explained, contribute to national and international confidence in everything related to the national economy.

