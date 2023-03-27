LAST WEEK a group of Colombian bishops met in the Vatican with Pope Francis in order to analyze the situation of our country, its main problems and what should be the role to be fulfilled by the Catholic Church in this whole situation.

The meeting was attended by the Archbishop of Bogotá and President of the Colombian Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Luis José Rueda Aparicio; and the bishops of Florence, Ómar de Jesús Mejía Giraldo; Ibagué, Orlando Roa Barbosa; Tunja, Gabriel Angel Villa; Villavicencio, Misael Vacca Ramirez; San Jose del Guaviare, Nelson Jair Cardona Ramirez; and from Neiva, Froilán Casas.

This newspaper spoke with the latter regarding the details of the meeting with the highest Catholic hierarch and the message he gave to the Colombian curia regarding the Church helping in the construction of peace. They also discussed the importance of protecting the Amazon and the fight against corruption.

THE NEW CENTURY:- How did your meeting with Pope Francis go?

MONSEÑOR FROILAN CASAS: Regarding Colombia, Pope Francis spoke to us, as always, about the permanent theme of peace, because there is no peace in Colombia, and how we must announce the Gospel so that Colombians worry about truly living the Christian faith. It is not understood that the country is in violence if we call ourselves Christians. Thus, the Holy Father invited us to continue committed to building and being artisans of peace.

ENS:- What else was discussed with the Pontiff?

MFC:- In general, the meeting with the Pope was very cordial. We were able to speak different bishops. First we gave him the personal greeting, introducing ourselves. We each had a minute or so to talk to him. Then he already spoke to us globally. The president of the Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Rueda, presented the greeting on behalf of the Episcopate and then we each spoke.

I had the opportunity to give a message to the Holy Father and talk about our Colombian reality, our ecclesiastical reality. As I told you, it was a very cordial meeting and it took place within the framework of the end of the meeting with the Roman congregations and we were there giving a report.

ENS:- How did those congregation meetings go?

MFC:- We had a kind of accountability throughout the week. Morning and afternoon in the different Roman congregations, to the congregations of sacraments, the congregation of culture, the congregation of bishops, the congregation of the Tribunal of the Holy See… We also had meetings with the ambassador to the Italian State, who is from Sincelejo . The Colombian ambassador to the Holy See had not arrived. As I told you, everything was in a cordial atmosphere.

ENS:- Can the Pope come to Colombia again?

MFC: – ¿That the Pope come to Colombia? No. He is already 85 or 86 years old. So we hope that my God gives us many more years, but now, at the motor level, he is quite limited, although mentally he is very well, thank God.

ENS:- With the Pope, did the Colombian bishops touch on some issues such as lifting celibacy?

MFC:- The subject of celibacy is a subject of dedication to the Church for the love of Christ. It was touched on (in the meeting with the Pope) but in a somewhat tangential way. Yes, there was talk of forming priests in love with Christ so that they can announce the Gospel to all people. So lifting celibacy is not a priority in the Church, there are other fundamental tasks. We give ourselves to Christ in the community, at the service of the community and with total availability.