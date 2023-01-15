Víctor Hugo Leyva Sojo is the new president of the Union of Journalists in Santiago de Cuba. With a wide professional and academic career, he assumes the responsibility in charge of the professionals of the trade in Santiago de Cuba. Convinced that a lot was done in the previous period, he also acknowledges the present challenges, “which are many and require the drive of all affiliates.”

Graduated from a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism in June 1995 and a professor at the Universidad de Oriente, since the same year, he knows inside out both the world of media in his province and the strategies for training new journalists, one of the topics most debated during the Assembly.

Regarding the meeting and his considerations regarding the current challenges of the profession, he expressed his opinion for Cubaperiodistas.

CP: At the XI Congress Assembly in Santiago, you said that the meeting left tasks to the Party and the Government, “but it leaves twice as much to us, who must raise the changes from the delegations.” What would be those changes and claims of the professionals of the union in the province?

VH: I think that first of all we must gain more collective awareness of what it means to change the editorial management of our media and the search for alternatives for economic sustainability, it should not be just the isolated exercise of people who think about it, because For this change to be effective, the participation of all professionals in the trade must be achieved, not by decree but as a felt need.

“Secondly, we must recover the leadership of the members in the organization’s functioning, we should not continue talking about the UPEC as an abstract concept or as a means to receive resources or attention that are necessary, it is about each one feeling the organization, to promote debates, training spaces, possibilities to build new ways of doing things, to improve the work of the media, to respond to audiences. That has to be generated from each affiliate and from each base delegation.

“And finally, although I could mention many other things, assuming the role that corresponds to us as actors to generate a work climate that facilitates our work, that respect and ethical conduct of press professionals continue to be imposed, the rescuing the experiences of our retirees, the limitless love for a profession that, beyond a livelihood, is a means for life”.

CP: One of the most repeated problems in the XI Congress assemblies has been related to young journalists, since there are graduates who abandon or reject our media. What situation do they present in the province and what strategy could be deployed to face this situation?

VH: We are not oblivious to this problem, because in recent times young graduates have left our newsrooms and have migrated, not only from the country, but to the Cuban capital or to other professions. This has a lot to do with the serious material difficulties that our means are going through, the lack of economic incentives and I have to admit that, in many cases, lack of identity with the profession.

“The solution of the material problems would be a first way, but we all know that this can be slowed down by the very economic situation that the country is experiencing, although we have time to give another thought to the salary and stimulation issue. But that does not depend on decisions at this level, although alternatives can be sought to jointly with the Party and the Government generate possibilities of attention.

“We have to give young people more voice in the definition of our editorial policy, in training opportunities, in which they themselves generate activities from the Youth Press Club so that they become revitalizers of journalistic activity in the territory.

“And we must also insist on differentiated attention from the base delegations and on sharing more of their training process at the University.”

CP: Social networks are the most recent spaces of influence and convergence. What else can be done to multiply the presence of journalists from Santiago on the Internet?

VH: One of the things that was raised the most in the base assemblies was the availability of technological means for Internet access and for work, that is true, but it is not the only problem to be solved, because even today those who they have, whether corporate or private, are still not up to the task of having such a permanent and massive presence on the networks.

“The first thing is to understand that one does not divide into two personalities, one professional and the other private, it is one, even if it has two profiles to define the limits, the journalist will always remain a public personality, and even the treatment of his private life it will be subject to public scrutiny, because once you publish it, it is no longer private.

“I think we should continue to insist on training. It is not about repeating slogans or always adopting a belligerent attitude, it is also about using the best resources, the arguments, the expressions of our daily life that give us a break in the midst of so many problems.

“This is an issue that must become part of the felt needs of journalists, to know that it is integrated into their mission to respond to the public, to shape opinions, to be sufficiently informed and committed to enter that rich world. but complex.

CP: The press plays a fundamental role in promoting participation, transparency and accountability. Have these objectives been achieved in Santiago? What is there left to do? How can UPEC contribute to it?

VH: Efforts have not been lacking in the province and we have achieved some things. Participation experience such as programs Santiago Todaywhich had the support of the authorities of the province and integrated all the media in the territory are a good progress, or the program online with you of Tele Turquino, along with others such as Informative Concert of CMKC or the open spaces in the municipal radio stations or in the provincial newspaper itself.

“But that does not even come close to responding to all the expectations and needs of the population, not only because of the resistance of some intermediate or low-level authorities, but sometimes because of the self-censorship imposed by some of our colleagues.

“This is another of the issues that we referred to in the first question and it is the way in which the base delegations of UPEC participate in the construction of that agenda, in the persistence to achieve the presence of public officials to continue dealing with other topics that people believe are lurid, but that only lack in-depth treatment.

“I think that the new Social Communication Law can contribute a lot, but along with it must come greater preparation and a change of mentality. We must further improve the way in which we give participation to the people of Santiago in the construction of our agendas, in opening space for public servants to show their real management.

“As Ricardo Ronquillo said in our Assembly, we will not be fundamental media until we truly respond to our audiences and that has a lot to do with the basic idea that the journalist is not the protagonist of this work, but rather a mediator who builds that essential role always with their audiences”.

Víctor Hugo Leyva Sojo accumulates 27 years in teaching. He has taught 18 undergraduate and two postgraduate courses and has participated in the training of several generations of journalists since 1993, when he began as a student assistant.

He entered UPEC on February 16, 2000. Since joining the Department of Journalism, he has organized and participated in the aptitude tests for admission to the Journalism career, in 2008 he obtained the title of Specialist from the University of Havana. and she has been present at numerous national and international events.

He fulfilled an Internationalist Mission in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and represented the country in the Embajadores del Alba project, in Bolivia; he was a delegate to the World Festival of Youth and Students in Algeria 2001.

He completed the Diploma in Public Administration for State and Government cadres and participated in various Programs of the Revolution with different responsibilities. Among them, the training of Cuban, Venezuelan and Bolivian Social Workers; in the New Training Program for Latin American Doctors and in the Training Program for Young Chinese.

He has been from Head of Department to Vice Chancellor and is currently Director of University Extension at the Universidad de Oriente. More than 35 diploma papers have been under his mentorship since his joining the Journalism Department.

He served as Vice President of the organization in the province since 2018. He holds the “Félix Elmusa” distinction from UPEC and the Distinction for Cuban Education.

Cover photo: Victor Hugo Leyva Sojo. Taken from the interviewee’s Facebook

