“We must never forget that there is no dictatorship that lasts a hundred years, nor a people that resists it”: Vicente Cuchillas

This Friday in the Plataforma program, university professor Vicente Cuchillas spoke about the dictatorship of General Maximiliano Martínez, the fight against it and the importance of university students in the fight, since he considered that they are the ones who give vitality to the defense of the Salvadoran peoples.

In this context, he recalled the Fallen Arms Strike, with which on May 9, 1944, General Maximiliano Hernández Martínez was overthrown, who would have installed himself in power by a coup in 1931, remaining in power until May 1944, that is to say for 13 years.

For Cuchillas, the Martínez dictatorship stood out particularly because it sought to ensure the interests of the coffee oligarchic group, it applied the violation of human rights, the censorship of the press and the persecution of political opponents.

“It seems surprising that a regime like that of General Martínez, which was characterized by being extremely repressive and murderous, could not cope with a massive and peaceful action by the Salvadoran people… Today, as we commemorate the 79th anniversary of the beginning of the Fallen Arms Strike, we a special recognition to those who were the promoters of such an important patriotic feat, such as the students of the UES”he highlighted.

Finally, for the university professor, it is important to always encourage the participation of young university students, since they give the necessary vitality to the struggles of the Salvadoran people. “We must never forget that there is no dictatorship that lasts a hundred years, nor a people that resists it”he expressed.