“We need a strong commitment from everyone in the use of energy-efficient technologies” — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – Fromenergy efficiency and production of renewable energy, to renewable energy communities. fromproximity energy at the sustainable mobility until to consumption habits of energy.

These are the topics covered by the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Region with the regional consumer and user associations to address the issues related to the ecological transition with the aim, in particular, of support citizens and protect their rights.

The Protocol, which has a three-year duration, identifies a series of thematic areas in the context of the ecological transition to share knowledge and skills and develop projects and initiatives, in line with the ambitious objectives contained in the Pact for Work and the Climate, as well as in the Plan regional energy 2030 and the related three-year implementation plan 2022-2024.

The agreement aims at the activation, starting from mutual collaboration, of tools aimed atinformation, training and active participation of consumers on energy issues, also with reference to the issues of services, which is the indispensable prerequisite for achieving the objectives that the Region has set itself.

“So communities and citizens – underlined the regional councilors Vincenzo Colla (Economic development and Green economy) e Andrew Corsini (Infrastructure and Commerce) – can be fully protagonists in the use of energy-efficient technologies, contributing, in the fullness of everyone’s rights and with equal access, to a necessary change for today and for future generations. Fighting inequalities is a fundamental objective among those shared in the Pact for Work and for the Climate. Precisely for this reason, the one undersigned is an important tool with which the Region and consumer associations can collaborate in tackling the problems connected with the ecological transition”.

Among the main issues addressed was the implementation of digital platforms, information desks and assistance tools active in the region relating to the energy transition for sharing the experimentation with new technologies, communication and involvement of the younger generations with consumers and users.

The objectives also include the organization of information, orientation and awareness campaigns on the European, national and regional objectives of energy policies as well as on the best practices useful for reducing electricity consumption and on the advantages deriving from energy efficiency interventions, from ‘installation of photovoltaic systems, from self-consumption and energy sharing, for example within collective self-consumption groups or renewable energy communities.

Expected information activity on funding opportunities and subsidies envisaged at national and regional level in terms of energy transition, with particular attention to regional tenders, but also on useful tools for orienting oneself in the energy market and acquiring defense tools against energy poverty , also in collaboration with the Energy Observatory set up at Arpae.

The signatory associations are part of the Regional Consumer and User Committee established by Regional Law 4 of 2017 (Regulations for the protection of consumers and users), whose functions are, among other things, to formulate proposals for the protection of health and safety of consumers as well as promoting the realization of studies, research and initiatives on problems of consumption, the provision of services and citizens’ rights.

