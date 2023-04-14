«The Vallenato Legend Festival is a showcase, a stage where Vallenato music is ‘ground’. We need more committed and rigorous composers, because the scenario is much more complex. Works are required not only for the Vallenato Festival, but also to preserve over time and strengthen our folklore”, said Rafael Manjarrez, president of Sayco, during a press conference in which the entity announced the signing of an agreement with the Foundation of the Vallenata Legend Festival, for the dissemination of works by its affiliates during the 56th version of the festival in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez.

Manjarrez assured that given the current complexity of the stages, it is logical that composers must be more rigorous, creative and show a different attitude when presenting the works so that they are not left alone in the Vallenato Festival contest.

Regarding the agreement signed with the FFLV, Manjarrez stated that it will be the best instrument to analyze the form, scope and clarity on the use of the works of Sayco affiliates.

“It is necessary for businessmen to pay for the copyright of the works they are going to interpret, for this Sayco has a fee manual that is clearly established and with which they will work with the Vallenato Festival Foundation,” he said for his part César Ahumada, manager of Sayco.

Ahumada explained that it is not the payment of a tax, it is the right for the use of the works, whose collection during the Vallenato Festival would be approximately 450 million pesos, according to the registered capacity. Of this amount, 70% is distributed to authors and composers, 10% to the social benefits of their affiliates and 20% to the administrative processes of the Society of Authors and Composers of Colombia.

He highlighted that Sayco is responsible for 98% of the authors in Colombia and 100% in the world, for having reciprocity agreements with 107 societies in the world.

The agreement consists of granting the license, so that they can use the works that are managed by Sayco.

Rodolfo Molina Araújo, president of the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation, assured that everything is ready for the great folkloric festival of Colombia. “The festival is already international and this is confirmed by the participation of nine countries in the different categories. It will be competitive and it will be shown that Vallenato music is permeating each of the folklore lovers, ”he said.



He reiterated that this year’s participation is massive, more than 7 thousand people will be participating in the different competitions.

WE ONLY RESPOND FOR ANNOUNCED ARTISTS

When asked about the information that has been disclosed, related to an alleged participation of the artist Bad Bunny in the framework of the Vallenato Festival, the president of the FFLV clarified that the foundation is only responsible for the artists that it has been sponsoring and announced. “If the information related to this artist is false or true, those responsible for the show must clarify that it has nothing to do with the festival’s programming.”

He asked businessmen for responsibility when announcing a show.

Related