Home » We need more Pastafarians | Opinions | .a week
News

We need more Pastafarians | Opinions | .a week

by admin
We need more Pastafarians | Opinions | .a week

the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, or the Pastafarians, was founded in 2005 as a reaction to persistent efforts by Christians in the USA to introduce creationism into the teaching of science subjects, i.e. the theory of the creation of the world by God, as an equal theory to the scientifically based and proven theories of the origin of the universe.

In a letter to the Kansas school board, Pastafarian founder Bobby Henderson claimed, in keeping with his stated belief, that whenever a scientist dates an object, a supernatural creator who looks a lot like spaghetti and meatballs “changes the results with his Noodle Appendage.” Henderson argued that his beliefs were just as valid as creationism and demanded equal time in science classes alongside creationism and evolution. The letter was sent before the Kansas evolution hearings as an argument against teaching creationism in biology classes.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the option to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

See also  Professor Wang Zhen from NPU won the 26th China Youth May Fourth Medal

You may also like

New Appointment | TUCaktuell | Technical University of...

Financial Supervisory Service, Hive employee sent to prosecution...

Zulma Rey protagonist of the first tense moment...

Aduro Clean Technologies participates in panel discussions at...

Kasbah Farkhana, next to the occupied city of...

Camilo Lacouture will register as a candidate for...

Innovation Leads and Shares the Future Beijing Zhongguancun...

Donor countries delay funding for measures to stabilize...

Morocco strengthens its industrial sovereignty in partnership with...

The illegal piques returned to the Circunvalar in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy