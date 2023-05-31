We need more Pastafarians | Opinions | .a week

the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, or the Pastafarians, was founded in 2005 as a reaction to persistent efforts by Christians in the USA to introduce creationism into the teaching of science subjects, i.e. the theory of the creation of the world by God, as an equal theory to the scientifically based and proven theories of the origin of the universe.

In a letter to the Kansas school board, Pastafarian founder Bobby Henderson claimed, in keeping with his stated belief, that whenever a scientist dates an object, a supernatural creator who looks a lot like spaghetti and meatballs “changes the results with his Noodle Appendage.” Henderson argued that his beliefs were just as valid as creationism and demanded equal time in science classes alongside creationism and evolution. The letter was sent before the Kansas evolution hearings as an argument against teaching creationism in biology classes.