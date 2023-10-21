Home » “We need the presence of the ANT to avoid blockages”
After block the national highway near the town of El BurroPailitas jurisdiction, department of Cesar, farmers decided to enable the passage until 6:00 pm on Saturday October 21while they wait for the arrival of officials from the National Land Agency, ANT, of the national government.

This was confirmed by Carlos Javier Toro, mayor of Pailitas, through his Twitter account, where he asked the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro Urrego, for the presence of officials to avoid further trauma on the road.

“Good afternoon @petrogustavo we need the presence of the National Land Agency; A group of farmers from various municipalities took the Ruta del Sol, preventing vehicular traffic; They require the presence of the National Land Agency in the territory. Although we managed to lift the blockadethey insist on compliance with commitments established with them by the entity in question; 26 hours of blockade“Toro wrote.

The farmers decided to take the roads since last Friday, October 20, demanding that the National Land Agency comply with the delivery of property.

