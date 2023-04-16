“We need to regulate the proper use of social networks in the electoral campaign” – Crónica

Luis Hernán Cisneros Jaramillo, provincial delegate of the National Electoral Council (CNE), was in the program Ojo Crítico, of Diario Crónica, in which he announced the administrative management that they have been carrying out; as well as some legal needs that would improve the processes of social representation through elections.

The official announced that, according to national planning, it has been defined that the event for the delivery of credentials to the authorities of Loja —elected on February 5— will take place on April 29 at the Benjamín Carrión Mora theater, at starting at 10:00. “There are three hundred and ninety-four; of which we have, prefect and vice-prefect, 16 mayors, 39 rural councilors, 47 urban councilors and 390 members of parochial governments”, he specified, adding that the figure reaches 4,770 taking into account the citizens who participated in the elections as alternate candidates of the winners. “Loja is one of the provinces that has the most candidates, only surpassed by Manabí.”

He commented that each of the planned stages is being fulfilled, so they would be receiving the economic information that each of the candidates of all the political parties participating in the electoral process must comply with. “All the candidates who registered must necessarily present the campaign accounts, as established by the norm, whose term expires at the end of the month of May,” and he acknowledged that no former candidate has presented himself so far. “Starting in the year 2020, it is an obligation that must be fulfilled by the candidate, legal representative, campaign manager, common attorney and the person responsible for the economic management of the political organization, because the responsibility is joint and subsidiary,” he emphasized.

Another of the activities in which they would be working, in the provincial delegation of Loja, would be in the elaboration of files of the complaints of early campaign and delivery of “gifts”, before and during the last electoral process. “We are putting together all the files with the evidence we have, either for the pre-campaign, as well as for the use of public resources in the electoral campaign and the delivery of gifts” and stressed that these activities are classified as serious in the Code of Democracy, and whose sanction would end up dismissing authorities. “We have several files and we hope to gather all the evidence to send to the Electoral Dispute Tribunal (TCE), in a single file; and the citizenry will be informed about the day the complaint will be filed”, noting that, in case of not informing the highest electoral authority of the citizen complaints, the official could be removed from office.

Cisneros Jaramillo explained that the number of changes of address would have been reduced by 50% due to various factors, including the time required for the citizen’s name to be registered in the electoral roll of the place where they wish to vote. “On other occasions we had close to 30,000 changes of address and now we register 16,000, and perhaps this is because today it needs to be done a year before the elections,” but also, the CNE would notify each political organization so that they exercise the right to object to such voter movements. “They have enough time to claim about any change of address that is not within the regulations, if the claims are after the elections, they can no longer be made,” he said.

Likewise, he explained that there are pending issues in terms of regulation and legislation to improve the election processes, in which citizen training and education is prioritized for a better use of the rights and responsibilities as citizens. “Not only the ideological political formation, but also the technical one, related to primary elections, electoral alliances and registration of candidacies”, whose responsibilities would be in charge of the political organizations, which, according to our interviewee, has also reflected the Need to train candidates. “The formation of lists was complicated, because they did not have cadres, despite the fact that the law was reformed in 2020,” adding, also, the need to adapt to the new parameters in political communication. “Take into account the debates as a fundamental issue, as well as the responsibilities of the organization.”

Finally, he highlighted the importance of general regulations that allow the control of early campaigns through social networks. “We need a legal guideline to regulate the proper use of social networks, just as Mexico has, and that it is possible to reach an agreement with corporations to control electoral campaigns.” (YO)