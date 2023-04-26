“We reiterate that the games stay in the region”

Minister of Sport, Astrid Viviana Rodríguez, gave her conclusions after yesterday’s committee of the National Games

Julian Andres Santa

Pereira received yesterday the committee number 15 in the organization and planning of the 2023 National and Paranational Games that will take place in the Eje Cafetero, where for the first time the Minister of Sport, Astrid Viviana Rodríguez, who had been appointed in this position on February 27, instead of María Isabel Urrutia.

This is how the minister gave her conclusions about the meeting in which the mayors of Pereira, Armenia and Manizales, Carlos Alberto Maya, José Manuel Ríos and Carlos Mario Marín, respectively, were present, as well as the director of the fairs, Baltazar Medina and the deputy director, Andrés Felipe Rendón.

“THE GAMES STAY IN THE REGION”

“It has been a very positive committee with which we are basically left with several things, one, to reiterate again that the games stay in the region, that there is no doubt about it; We were doing a process of reviewing the infrastructure in a technical way and looking at some plans B, which on May 24 we will make final decisions. We have agreed on some tasks and that is that we are going to make some joint visits from the Ministry of Sports with the federations to review the infrastructure in a technical way, on the other hand, we have also asked the delegates of the regions to build support plans for a Once the games are over, how would the infrastructure be sustained?

LAST DEADLINE TO MAKE MODIFICATIONS

As the head of portfolio explained, although the sports jousts will not leave the Coffee Axis, some modifications can be made, such as the transfer of a discipline from one municipality to another, but all in the coffee territory. “May 24 is our final date, our committee number 16. The venues as such in the region are not changed, what we are talking about is the change of some venues by sports disciplines, in case it is required.”

ARE YOU LEAVING CALM OR CONCERNED ABOUT WHAT YOU SAW ON THE PEREIRA STAGES?

“I am leaving calm in terms of the fact that we have plans B for some scenarios that we have determined are, let’s say, on alert, but we have talked about other possible venues for some disciplines, however, it is clear that we are going to make the decisions on May 24” .

IS THE PEREIRA READY TO RECEIVE THESE JUSTICES?

In a brief but forceful way, Minister Astrid Rodríguez responded: “From my point of view and what we talked about, Pereira is ready to receive the games.” In addition, he then gave way to the mayor of the Risaraldense capital, Carlos Alberto Maya, who added: “We have no doubt that the National and Paranational Games are going to be held in the Coffee Region, of course there are difficulties in the execution and progress of works. We are working to overcome adversity. The dates are not going to change, the territory is not going to be changed, we are going to work as a team at some point when one of us cannot solve a difficulty in the construction of their scenarios, another city in the Coffee Region will solve it” .

ABOUT THE MEETING WITH THE MAYORS

“We held two important meetings, the first was the organizing committee where they looked at the technical aspects and the infrastructure and in the second part we met with the mayors and the director of the games to look and definitively say the games are done. What we would like is to advance in this sports festival and show the importance of the jousts, not only as a sporting event, but also everything that their development implies”, the minister pointed out.

ABOUT PARANATIONAL GAMES

Baltazar Medina, director of the most important sports jousts in the country, highlighted the Paranational Games: “The same importance that is being given to these games and the same concern that we have with the conventional jousts, we have with the Paranationals. In this sense, the message is equally one of absolute tranquility, we are working on all the requirements”.