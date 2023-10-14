WE REPUSE THE VIOLENT ACTS COMMITTED AGAINST ANIMAL LIFE AND DEMAND THE INTERVENTION OF JUSTICE!! « cde news

NATIONAL (reflection, by editorial staff) Yesterday afternoon, a man who tied his own dog to his car and dragged it for several kilometers until he killed it went viral on social media. Many people were outraged, a teenager rebuked him and filmed the incident to leave evidence of such a disastrous act while the rest of us citizens waited for justice to act. We are very sorry that human beings like this live among us and hide behind mediocre excuses to avoid being punished. We share with you this reflection on the strays… we love animals and from this editorial we repudiate all acts that are committed against nature.

Did you know that stray dogs get up very early in the morning in order to look for food and water to relieve their hunger?

If they don’t get anything, they start eating plants to feel the sensation of chewing something and end up falling asleep all day, outside a house, at bus stops, gas stations or pharmacies to, according to them, “kill their hunger” and save money. little energy they have.

And I know perfectly well that you have seen them…

It is inevitable not to look at them and pass them by, but the saddest thing is that when they wake up, their hunger has not gone away, on the contrary, it has increased and they go to the garbage bags to find who knows what, others eat their own poop, and many times perhaps most of them, the night overtakes them, they are overcome by fatigue and they fall asleep hoping that the next day they will have a modicum of luck and find something to eat.

Why am I posting this?

Because I’m tired of people who aren’t even interested in giving them a little food.

And with hunger and everything, there are still people who kick them out, hurt them or we have the classic ridiculous neighbor who complains because it bothers her and makes her uncomfortable to see a dog in bones hanging around her house.

Please feed a homeless dog, it doesn’t cost you anything.

They also belong to this world, they also occupy a place here.

Don’t be indifferent.

It is very ugly to be hungry and thirsty, and not be able to speak.

Please.

They, like us, are trying to survive.

Support this cause, we all need it

